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Paraguay Topples Germany in Greatest World Cup Shock Since ’94

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Paraguay produced one of the most stunning results in World Cup history, eliminating four-time champions Germany on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw through 120 minutes at Gillette Stadium.

The South Americans, ranked 41st in the world entering the tournament, took a surprise lead before halftime through Julio Enciso. Germany, ranked tenth, responded after the break when Kai Havertz rose to head home a cross from Florian Wirtz, levelling the score and setting up a tense finish to regulation.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time, and the drama only intensified in extra time. Germany thought they had snatched victory when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner, but the goal was overturned by VAR for an infringement on Paraguay’s goalkeeper, keeping the score level heading into the shootout.

What followed was chaos from the spot. Havertz, fresh off helping Arsenal to a Premier League title, missed Germany’s opening penalty, with Nick Woltemade also failing to convert. Paraguay had chances to close it out but squandered two of their own attempts, allowing Germany’s veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to drag his side back into contention with a crucial save. The shootout went to sudden death, where Tah’s effort sailed over the crossbar, leaving the door open for Paraguay’s Jose Canale to step up and calmly slot home the winning kick.

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The defeat marked Germany’s first-ever penalty shootout loss at a World Cup. It ended their tournament at the round of 32 for the first time in the modern era, continuing a difficult run for the once-dominant nation. For Paraguay, the win represents a historic moment, sending them through to face the winner of the France-Sweden match in the round of 16 as they chase their deepest World Cup run since 2010.

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