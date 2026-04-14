FootballPAMOJA AFCON 2027Sports

Kenya committed to delivering best AFCON, says Mvurya, as he hosts CAF Acting Secretary General

Mvurya said they discussed a number of issues with the acting CAF SG , including visa and tax exemption, during the much-awaited continental tourney.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenya is committed to delivering a world-class Africa Cup of Nations finals next year as it co-hosts the 36th edition alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

Speaking on Tuesday when he hosted the newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) Secretary General Samson Adamu, the CS also revealed that the three hosts will meet next Thursday to foster a roadmap for the 2027 AFCON.

Mvurya said they discussed a number of issues with the acting CAF SG , including visa and tax exemption, during the much-awaited continental tourney.

“There are a number of decisions we will be making next week because we will be having a Pamoja meeting that will bring together ministers to discuss matters such as visas, tax exemptions and many others, and CAF will be the key facilitator of the event. We will be announcing the road map that will guide the three East African countries towards the AFCON 2027.”

“We had a brief courtesy meeting, and the first point as a government is to congratulate him for his new responsibility and reaffirm the commitment of the government of Kenya to host the AFCON, and right now we have a lot of activities before us to make sure we host a successful tournament,” the CS added.

CS Mvurya also congratulated Mr Adamu following his promotion to the position of acting general secretary, having previously served as the continental football body’s director of competition.

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Further, the CS witnessed the official handover ceremony to welcome the 2027 AFCON Chair, Nicholas Musonye, alongside the incoming CEO, Antony Lungaho.

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