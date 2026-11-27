Pwani University has ushered in a new chapter in its leadership and governance following the installation of Ms. Rita Kavashe as Chancellor during its 14th Graduation Ceremony, held at the University grounds.

Ms Kavashe, whose installation marks a significant milestone in the University’s institutional leadership, pledged to champion academic excellence, strengthen research and innovation, expand learning opportunities and deepen the institution’s contribution to community transformation.

In her maiden address as Chancellor, she described her appointment as both a personal privilege and a collective responsibility, committing to uphold the values of excellence, integrity and service while working closely with the University Council, management, staff, students, government and development partners to advance the institution’s mandate.

“I am deeply honoured to accept the responsibility of serving as Chancellor of Pwani University. This appointment is not only a personal privilege but also a collective commitment to uphold the values of excellence, integrity and service that define our institution,” she said.

She called for unity of purpose among university stakeholders, noting that sustained collaboration would be critical in positioning Pwani University as a centre of academic excellence, research, innovation and community engagement.

Addressing the graduands, Ms Kavashe challenged them to translate their academic achievements into practical solutions that address societal challenges and improve people’s lives.

She urged the graduates to look beyond the qualifications they were receiving and focus on how they could use their acquired knowledge and skills to create meaningful change in society.

Also addressing the ceremony, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, Prof. Shaukat Ali Abdulrazak, congratulated Ms Kavashe on her installation, expressing confidence in her ability to provide strategic leadership and steer the University towards greater institutional growth.

The Principal Secretary challenged the graduands to become drivers of Kenya’s economic transformation by embracing science, technology and innovation, urging them to harness their academic qualifications to create opportunities rather than merely seek employment.

He observed that Kenya’s ambition of transitioning into a knowledge-based economy depended heavily on investments in research, innovation and the commercialisation of home-grown ideas.

He further highlighted the Government’s commitment to increasing investment in science, research and innovation, including plans to allocate one per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) towards strengthening the sector.

Prof. Abdulrazak urged the graduates to embrace entrepreneurship, develop innovative solutions and create enterprises that would generate employment, noting that their contribution would be instrumental in accelerating Kenya’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive, industrialised economy.

Meanwhile, Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa Chibule reaffirmed the County Government’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pwani University, describing the institution as a strategic development partner whose contribution extends beyond academic training.

She noted that the University’s teaching, research and community outreach programmes were critical in addressing the region’s development priorities, particularly in agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism and the sustainable management of marine resources.

“As the county that proudly hosts Pwani University, we value this institution not merely as a neighbour, but as a vital partner in Kilifi’s development,” she said.

Ms Chibule called for deeper collaboration between the County Government, Pwani University and development partners to ensure that research findings, innovations and ideas generated within the University translate into tangible benefits for communities across Kilifi County and the wider Coast region.

The Chancellor’s installation ceremony was conducted through a robing exercise on behalf of the University Council Chairperson, Prof. Mohamed Salim Badamana, and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. James Kahindi. The exercise was presided over by Deputy Vice-Chancellors Prof. Rose Rutto (Academic and Student Affairs) and Prof. Helen Mondoh (Administration, Finance and Planning).

The ceremony also celebrated the academic achievements of 1,769 graduands who qualified for the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates across various academic programmes.

Of the total, six were PhD graduates, 76 earned Master’s degrees, 1,482 graduated with Bachelor’s degrees, 33 received postgraduate diplomas, 166 were awarded diplomas, while six received certificates.

The ceremony, held under the theme From Knowledge to Impact: Empowering Graduates to Shape the Future, underscored Pwani University’s commitment to producing competent graduates, advancing research and innovation, and contributing to sustainable socio-economic transformation.

As the new Chancellor assumes office, the University looks towards strengthening its academic standing, deepening strategic partnerships and expanding its role as a catalyst for knowledge creation and development in Kenya and beyond.