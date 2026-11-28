French electro stars Justice are among the most-streamed artists in the world thanks to their work on the global video game phenomenon “GTA VI”, with the duo revealing to AFP how and why they landed one of the biggest jobs in the music business.

Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé are known for their house and rock-inflected dance music, with their tracks “D.A.N.C.E” and “We Are Your Friends” among the anthems of the noughties “French Touch” electro scene.

Their work on the score and soundtrack for “GTA VI”, which has broken sales records for a video game, has propelled the hipsters from Paris to a new level of global fame that has seen them top listening charts on Spotify.

Their GTA song “Flower in a Hurricane” with Tame Impala and SZA, which opens with a 1980s guitar riff reminiscent of Dire Straits, has been streamed around 90 million times on Spotify since its release eight days ago.

“We were given guidelines that were very broad and at the same time very hard to follow, which were: ‘It has to be fun’,” de Rosnay told AFP in an interview. “But in terms of styles and aesthetic choices, we were completely free.”

“If something wasn’t working, we all felt it. When it was working, we all felt that too,” he said.

Rockstar Games, the New York-based game developer, contacted the duo several years ago to ask them to work on the score — the music players hear as they navigate through the game.

The childhood friends took several weeks discussing ideas to make sure they were the right fit.

What Rockstar wanted “wasn’t at all the ‘French Touch’ stuff, nor our more danceable tracks, but more the rock side, and our ability to play around with those kinds of music and bring them into the contemporary context of Vice City”, de Rosnay added.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” brought in $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day, according to Rockstar, which called it the biggest launch for any entertainment product in history.

Rockstar has also released a special GTA album, which features two Justice tracks alongside music from a range of A-list artists from rapper Travis Scott to Dua Lipa and Burna Boy.

New challenge

The game follows Jason and Lucia, a modern Bonnie and Clyde, as they embark on a life of crime in and around Vice City, based on Miami, to secure a better future for themselves and their infant son.

But where past instalments revelled in mayhem, violence and crime that saw critics worry about its influence on young people, the latest game is seen as more morally complex.

Matching music to the action was a new challenge for the Justice creators, who will release a 50-track “original score” album on December 11.

“The player’s behaviour isn’t exactly the same with the music as it is without it,” de Rosnay explained.

“The music also had to follow the overall narrative arc, meaning the relationship between the two protagonists, their environment, and the crimes,” he added.

“We had to know every branch of every mission and prepare the music so that all possible scenarios were covered.”

Augé said they were enjoying the exposure and their role in making video game history.

“When you release an album, generally people are interested in it for about a week, then they can choose whether to go back to it or not”, he said.

“Here, it (the interest) is spread out over much more time and it reaches people who have never heard of us.”

“Whatever happens, we can tell ourselves that we took part in this, and that’s an enormous source of pride,” de Rosnay added.