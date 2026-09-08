CS Joho forms committee to resolve Tata Chemicals compliance issues

The Government has moved to resolve outstanding compliance issues with Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited following the suspension of the company’s operations.

In a statement, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said the Government and the company had agreed to establish a high-level technical committee to facilitate a comprehensive and timely resolution of the outstanding matters.

“Following the suspension of operations at Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited, today at my office I led a fruitful engagement with the Company’s executives regarding the compliance concerns we raised as a Ministry,” said Joho.

The committee will be led by the Principal Secretary for Mining Harry Kimtai on behalf of the Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited Swaminathan Nagarajan on behalf of the company.

The key issues to be addressed by the committee include mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition, outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations, unresolved land matters and the opening up of the area for multiple mineral extraction.

“The committee will undertake a detailed technical review of the outstanding and unresolved compliance matters, prepare and submit a report to my office for consideration and further direction,” Joho stated.

Additionally, the committee will address outstanding matters between the company and the Kajiado County Government.

“As Government, we remain committed to constructive engagement with investors while firmly upholding Kenya’s laws, regulations and the interests of its people,” Joho said.

The CS said the Government’s objective is to resolve the compliance concerns while establishing a sustainable framework for responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships.