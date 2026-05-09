FKFPL: Leopards return from break as Shabana and Ulinzi clash in Gusii

The FKF Premier League resumes Saturday, May 9, with two Matchweek 31 fixtures that carry weight at both ends of the table, AFC Leopards vs Mara Sugar at Nyayo National Stadium, and Shabana vs Ulinzi Stars at the Gusii Stadium.

Gor Mahia sit at the summit of the standings with 64 points, nine clear of second-placed AFC Leopards on 55. The relegation zone is occupied by already-relegated Sofapaka on 18 points, Bidco United on 24, and Kariobangi Sharks on 30.

AFC Leopards vs Mara Sugar, Nyayo National Stadium, 4:15pm

AFC Leopards return to competitive action on Saturday after two weeks out, hoping to atone for recent mistakes when they host Mara Sugar at Nyayo National Stadium from 4:15pm.

Ingwe’s title challenge has taken a dent. Their last appearance was a 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the 99th Mashemeji Derby on April 26, a result that significantly dented their title ambitions. K’Ogalo followed that up with a win over Kakamega Homeboyz the next weekend, stretching their advantage at the top to nine points. Coach Fred Ambani’s side has also struggled to score in recent outings, a concern that will not be lost on the tactician heading into a fixture they cannot afford to drop.

Standing in Leopards’ way is a Mara Sugar side that arrives with confidence. The Sugar Millers won the reverse fixture 2-0, and they sit ninth on the log with 40 points, just ten above the relegation zone.

Shabana vs Ulinzi Stars, Gusii Stadium, 2:00pm

At the Gusii Stadium, Shabana host Ulinzi Stars in a fixture that will have a direct bearing on the battle to avoid the drop.

Ulinzi Stars are 15th on the table with 31 points, a single point and position above the relegation zone, making Saturday’s trip to Kisii a must-not-lose assignment. The soldiers have recently been under pressure, with their coach placed on compulsory leave amid the club’s relegation battle, adding an air of uncertainty around the camp ahead of this crucial fixture.

For Shabana, the motivation is different. The Glamour Boys suffered the pain of Mozzart Bet Cup elimination and will look to channel that frustration into a league performance, with a top-three finish still within reach. Shabana are sixth on the table with 47 points from 29 games, and a win on their home turf would keep that ambition alive.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Saturday,9th May 2026

Shabana Vs Ulinzi-Gusii Stadium

AFC Leopards Vs Mara Sugar-Nyayo

Sunday,10th May 2026

Mathare United Vs APS Bomet

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Nairobi United

Muranga Seal Vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Tusker Vs BIDCO

KCB Vs Bandari

Gor Mahia Vs Kenya Police