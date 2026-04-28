Focus on stablecoins as Kenya hosts crypto conference

Stakeholders in the stablecoin and blockchain ecosystem are expected to converge in Nairobi to discuss ways of advancing stablecoins as means of payment.

During the the 4th Kenya Blockchain and Crypto Conference (KBCC 2026) slated for next month, fintech leaders, banking executives, telecoms, regulators, and industry players will gather in Nairobi to seek means of bringing stablecoins into mainstream payment ecosystem.

Stablecoins especially USDT have emerged as one of the most practical and widely adopted use cases of blockchain technology globally.

“Africa, with mobile money for the last 15 years, has been at the forefront of digital wallet and digital wallet commerce. The addition of stablecoin flows is a natural extension of what has always become commonplace with African consumers,” said Dave Evans, PawaPay Chief Technology Officer.

In 2025 alone, USDT processed over $13 trillion in transfer volume globally, averaging $35 billion in daily transfers and serving an estimated $576 million users worldwide.

Across Africa, stablecoins are increasingly being used for cross-border payments, remittances, treasury management, and merchant settlements.

For instance, USDT usage across African nations grew 18.6pc year-on-year in 2025, with Kenya among the leading markets on the continent.

“The true ‘Stablecoin Revolution’ isn’t about the technology itself; it’s about real-world utility and institutional-grade access. Our mission at HoneyCoin is to make the medium of exchange irrelevant to the speed of business,” added David Nandwa, CEO HoneyCoin.

Already, banks are exploring stablecoins for faster settlement and liquidity management, while fintechs are leveraging them to reduce foreign exchange costs, enable 24/7 payments, and improve access to global financial systems.

“As the largest crypto exchange in Africa by trade volume and the premier digital asset infrastructure provider on the African continent, we are excited to build out our presence in the Kenyan market and partner with KBCC to advance discourse around crypto, payments, as well as agentic finance, and the opportunities these innovations can unlock in Africa and beyond,” noted Ben Caselin, CMO, VALR

The conference is expected to bring together over 1,500 participants from across Africa and beyond.

Discussions will focus on payments infrastructure, regulation, stablecoin adoption, and real-world implementation.