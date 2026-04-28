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Over 4000 to benefit as Kibera Soweto East project nears completion

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to elevating the quality of life for residents of informal settlements through the development of modern, well-equipped housing units with essential amenities.

Speaking while he inspected the ongoing construction of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project (AHP) on Tuesday afternoon, Ruto emphasised that the housing agenda will succeed despite the noise from detractors and that the journey towards building dignity for every Kenyan will succeed.

“The transformation of informal settlements is not just about housing; it is about restoring dignity, improving livelihoods, and creating opportunities for millions of Kenyans. We are determined to ensure that every Kenyan, regardless of income, has access to decent and affordable housing,” said President Ruto.

The Ksh 7.4 billion project, now over 80 per cent complete, comprises a 4,465 housing project made up of 3,052 one-room units, 1,100 two-room units and 313 three-room units, all designed to provide dignified living for Kenyans.

It will also include a primary school and kindergarten, a commercial facility, a health centre as well as recreational facilities.

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Flood control works include an open drainage system and the construction of culverts channelling rainwater to Ngong River.

In addition, the project will also benefit from an upgrade of key infrastructure developments, notably internal access roads, a paved road linking to Joash Olum Primary School, water supplies supported by two boreholes sunk within the facility, a sewer line and an internal solid waste management facility.

So far, more than 2,500 direct jobs for local residents have been generated from the project due to high demand for locally made materials, such as doors and windows as well as balustrades, locally sourced from the local jua kali sector.

At the same time, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development is moving to unlock more housing within Kibera with plans underway to revive the stalled Kenya Railways Corporation housing Project in Kibera that boasts of 900 units.

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