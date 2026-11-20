The State Department for Foreign Affairs has taken a significant step towards modernising the country’s diplomatic infrastructure following the signing of a Transaction Advisory Agreement under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, aimed at transforming the development and management of Kenya’s diplomatic properties abroad.

The agreement, signed on 19th November 2026 between the State Department for Foreign Affairs and Rock Investment Bank, following an open and competitive process, marks a key milestone in the implementation of the Government’s commitment under the Fourth Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF IV) to modernise diplomatic infrastructure, reduce reliance on rented premises, and unlock the value of Government-owned properties through private sector investment and expertise.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs; Cyrell Odede, Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management; Eng. Kefa Seda, Director General of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Directorate; and Dr. Belgrad Kenne, CEO of Rock Investment Bank.

The pilot programme will initially cover six Government-owned diplomatic properties in Cairo, Egypt; Lusaka, Zambia; Harare, Zimbabwe; Bujumbura, Burundi; Juba, South Sudan; and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

These properties will form the first phase of a broader programme aimed at optimising the utilisation of Kenya’s diplomatic assets across the world.

“Kenya currently owns more than 62 diplomatic properties globally. However, despite this substantial public asset portfolio, the Government spends over KSh.3 billion annually on rented accommodation across its diplomatic missions. This presents an opportunity to rethink the management and utilisation of existing Government-owned properties while addressing the significant financial burden associated with leasing diplomatic premises.”noted PS Sing’oei



Through the PPP framework, the Government seeks to progressively reduce rental expenditure, unlock the economic value of its existing properties, and redirect public resources towards other priority areas.

The approach will also facilitate the development of modern, functional, and fit-for-purpose diplomatic facilities that respond to the evolving demands of Kenya’s foreign policy and international engagements.

The engagement of Rock Investment Bank as Transaction Advisor will facilitate the preparation and structuring of the proposed PPP projects, providing the necessary technical, financial, and transaction expertise to guide their development in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks.

“Ultimately, the programme is expected to strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic presence abroad, enhance the operational capacity of its missions, and ensure that government-owned diplomatic properties deliver greater economic and strategic value.”the PS added

The signing was a strategic investment in the future of Kenya’s diplomacy, anchored on efficiency, sustainability, and the responsible utilisation of public assets.