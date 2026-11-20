Kenyan digital creators are set to gain digital commerce skills to help them scale up and reach wider number of online consumers.

This follows the launch of the first flagship Digital Commerce Labs (DCL) by TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Under the partnership, TikTok and ICC target to train thousands of small businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa in digital commerce skills which will be delivered both online and offline

“Digital commerce is reshaping how businesses grow across Sub-Saharan Africa, and Kenyan entrepreneurs are at the heart of that shift,” said Kushal Prakash, TikTok Head of Global Institution Engagement.

Prakash said social commerce has the power to unlock opportunities, level the playing field and equip Kenyan entrepreneurs with the tools to grow.

“Through our partnership with ICC, we are committed to making sure that the benefits of that transformation reach every small business owner in this region. We have seen how TikTok makes it easier for businesses to be discovered and influence purchase decisions through trends such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt,” he added.

Kenya was picked as the first country to kick off the programme given the fact that the country’s cocial commerce is among the fastest growing in the world.

According to GSMA, 49% of Kenyan businesses sell online exclusively through social media, with a further 13% combining social platforms with a website or marketplace.

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi challenged the social media giant to avail features such as TikTok Shops to help grow small businesses as part of the programme.

“TikTok Shops is not available in any country in Africa. Kenya is willing to become the pilot market for TikTok Shops. Give us a timeline and tell us what we need to do so that we have TikTok Shops because why then are you training our people if they cannot benefit from those commerce and trade aspects that you already have on your platform,” said Itumbi.

DCL Offer a comprehensive, two-part learning experience designed to help Kenyan businesses harness the full potential of digital commerce.

Participants can access self-taught online modules, developed by local experts and covering topics from building a digital presence and creating effective content, to leveraging AI-driven e-commerce tools and preparing for both domestic and international growth.

The programme will further help Kenyan entrepreneurs and businesses explore real-world digital commerce growth opportunities.