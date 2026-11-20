Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ has commenced its Ksh 774 billion ($6b) drilling and crude oil production in Turkana County.

Speaking during the official spudding, which is the first step in drilling a well and marks the official start of operations, Energy and Petroleum Development Cabinet Secretary Opiyo who officiated the event in South Lokichar sub-basin oil fields said the move shows Kenya’s oil fields development efforts are running on schedule, with 1st December set as the official first oil production day.

“This spudding event by the Government of Kenya’s contractor, Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ, marks a historical milestone ahead of first oil production. I am impressed by the sense of professionalism and patriotism of Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ and its contractors who are working flat out to meet targets set out in the Field Development Plan,” said Wandayi.

Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ says it leased GW70 onshore drilling rig from Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC) to kick off the first phase of drilling and crude oil production efforts at the Amosing 1 and 2 oil fields.

According to Wandayi, the government is also supporting efforts to accelerate development of the oil fields in Blocks T6 and T7, as per the parliamentary-ratified Field Development Plan (FDP).

Gulf Energy is expected to focus development on the Ngamia, Amosing, Twiga and Ekales fields, together referred to as NEAT, to produce more than 20,000 barrels per day.

The six discoveries have a best-estimate recovery of 326 million stock-tank barrels over a 25-year contract period.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir who was in attendance said the government is investing at least Ksh 24 billion in the development of quality infrastructure projects such as roads in the oil fields region.

Chirchir said the infrastructure investment in Turkana County will help elevate the regions social economic standing.

Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ will operate the project oil fields under Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with the National Government, under the oversight of the State Department of Petroleum and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ Managing Director Paul Limoh said the first phase of 20,000 barrels per day production will be transported by road to Mombasa for stockpiling at the Kenya Petroleum

Refineries Limited (KPRL) tank farms from December 1. The firm plans to increase production to 50,000 bpd in the project’s second phase,

“At Gulf Energy, we are maintaining a tight delivery and project management schedule with the support of all our stakeholders, with a pledge to deliver against the FDP to world-class standards,” Limoh said.

He added, “Overall, we are targeting six discoveries within Blocks T6 and T7. And the six discoveries have a best-estimate recovery of 326 million stock-tank barrels over a 25-year contract period.”

Kenya’s crude oil is expected to be an intermediate, paraffinic, sweet oil with an API gravity of 30.5⁰ and will be indexed to Dated Brent.

Kenya projects potential lifetime earnings of more than Ksh 371 billion ($2.9b), depending on prevailing global oil prices and production volumes over the life of the project.