The United Kingdom Embassy in Nairobi celebrated King Charles III birthday party , who turned 78, by honouring Kenyan sportsmen and women on Thursday evening.

The UK celebrated close diplomatic ties and collaboration in enhancing sports in Kenya and the critical role of Kenya in Commonwealth sports.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh delivered the keynote address and the King’s message, reaffirming their continued support for the growth of Kenya’s sports globally.

Matt also congratulated Kenya on winning the hosting rights for the 22nd World Athletics Championships in 2029, the first African country to stage the global event.

“And as we’ve heard, the largest ever Kenyan team for a Commonwealth Games, 12 medals in all, three Kenyan flags, proclaiming complete dominance of the men’s Steeplechase.

In September, another athletics triumph over the Brits, as Nairobi is awarded the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the first on African soil—the first African country to stage the global event,” the ambassador noted.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei, who delivered the Kenyan government’s message, hailed the strong diplomatic ties between Kenya and the UK in various sectors, among them sports, trade, and education.

He reassured that Kenya will continue working with the UK to open more opportunities for the benefit of the two nations.

“The Kenya-UK partnership has been carried forward by successive generations, each passing the baton with care to the next. Kenya reaffirms its commitment to running the next leg with ambition, guided by the values of fair play, mutual respect, shared prosperity, and the enduring friendship between our peoples.” stated the PS

Sing’oei also congratulated Team Kenya’s recent performance at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Scotland, UK, especially the dominant performance in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase where Edmund Serem led the country to a clean podium sweep.

“The Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement has, since 2021, secured duty-free, quota-free access for Kenyan exports to the British market, and in July 2025, the renewal of the strategic partnership by our two leaders in London.”said the PS

The UK also honoured Kenyan sportsmen and women who have excelled on the global stage, such as recently crowned New York City Marathon champion Sheila Chepkirui, former 800m World and Commonwealth champion

Mary Moraa, Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira, and para-athlete Henry Wanyoike, among others.

King Charles III’s 78th birthday was celebrated in the UK on the 14th of this month.