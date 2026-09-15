UK-based Sports Direct expands to Africa with new outlet in Nairobi

UK sports retailer Sports Direct has launched its first African store in Kenya, focusing on partnerships with local athletes and federations to cultivate sporting talent.

During the launch on Tuesday at the Sarit Centre, 2023, 800m World champion Mary Moraa praised the initiative, noting that it will significantly support both emerging and non-contracted athletes.

Moraa, who has spent the past year away from competition recovering from injury, says she is excited to return to the sport she loves and begin the journey towards another major global campaign.

“I’m very happy to be back. I have missed competing, I have missed the atmosphere and, most importantly, I have missed representing Kenya,” Moraa said.

“I want to give myself the best preparation possible and be ready when the big moment comes.”

Moraa also shared that she has resumed training following a lengthy injury layoff as she prepares for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China.

“The journey back has not been easy, but it has made me appreciate the sport even more. I have learnt to be patient, to trust the process and to keep working even when nobody is watching.”

“My focus now is to get back to competition, take things step by step and build towards the World Championships,” she said.

The new store offers Kenyan consumers an expanded selection of sportswear and equipment from major international brands, including Nike, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, New Balance, ASICS, and Everlast.

The Hudson Group, which partnered with Frasers Group to introduce the brand to the Kenyan market, described the Nairobi opening as a major milestone.

“The opening of the first Sports Direct store in Africa is a significant milestone for Hudson Group and an important moment in our partnership with Frasers Group,” Hudson Group Retail Business Manager for Hudson Group, and Sports Direct Africa lead Fabio Iavarone said.

Sports Direct Kenya manager Kieran Murphy said they are open to local partnerships with the immediate one being next year’s African Cup of Nations finals to be staged in Kenya,Uganda and Tanzania.

“We are proud to bring to the Kenyan consumer a large-format, dedicated sports retail experience that combines leading sports brands with more accessible, affordable sports brands.”stated Murphy

The outlet will serve both Kenyan and the rest of the East African markets with mores outlets set to be opened in Galleria Mall before moving into Nigeria and Morocco.