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Cyber fraud suspect arrested in Igembe North, 39 SIM cards recovered

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Detectives have arrested a suspected cyber fraudster in Igembe North Sub-County following credible intelligence linking the suspect to suspicious digital activities within the region. 

The suspect, identified as Morris Kithinji Tirimiti, was apprehended on Tuesday evening following a coordinated operation by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service (KPS) in Irindii area, Laare.

According to DCI, a search conducted at the time of arrest led to the recovery of six mobile phones believed to have been used in fraudulent operations.

Officers also seized 39 SIM cards, including 33 registered under Safaricom PLC and six Airtel lines, pointing to what investigators suspect is a wider and more sophisticated fraud scheme.

The DCI further revealed that the suspect has a criminal history, having previously served a 12-year jail term at Kamiti and Naivasha prisons after conviction for grievous harm.

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Detectives from DCI Igembe North have taken over the case and are pursuing further investigations to identify possible accomplices, trace victims and establish the full extent of the alleged operations.

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