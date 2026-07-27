Harambee Starlets humbled by hosts Morocco

Harambee Starlets’ long-awaited return to the continental stage got off to a painful start on Sunday, as hosts Morocco thrashed Kenya 4-0 in their opening Group A fixture at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

It was Kenya’s first-ever meeting with a host nation at the WAFCON finals, and the occasion proved too big for Beldine Odemba’s side, who were making just their second appearance at the tournament after a decade away from the continental stage.

Kenya actually threatened first. Just five minutes in, Tereza Engesha rattled the crossbar after Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina had squandered a chance at the other end. But the promising start didn’t last.

Morocco settled into their rhythm and took control from the 19th minute, when Sakina Ouzraoui finished off a flowing move to open the scoring.

Maryame Atiq doubled the lead nine minutes later, before Ibtissam Jraidi struck twice in quick succession, first in the 31st minute, then just two minutes into the second half, to put the result beyond doubt.

Kenya had their moments in between, with Valerie Nekesa’s inviting cross going begging when Eglay Mukhwana failed to find the target, but they could never really threaten a way back into the contest.

Coach Odemba turned to her bench after the break, sending on four fresh faces in Mercy Airo, Shirlene Opisa, Euphrasier Shilwatso and Airin Madalina in search of a response.

Morocco, for their part, made changes of their own and comfortably saw out the win in front of their home crowd.

The defeat leaves Kenya bottom of Group A, with work to do heading into a crucial clash against Senegal on Thursday, a side also chasing their first points after they lost 2-0 to Algeria in Sunday’s opener.

Morocco, meanwhile, sit top of the group on goal difference, level on points with Algeria.