FootballSports

Harambee Starlets humbled by hosts Morocco

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Harambee Starlets’ long-awaited return to the continental stage got off to a painful start on Sunday, as hosts Morocco thrashed Kenya 4-0 in their opening Group A fixture at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

It was Kenya’s first-ever meeting with a host nation at the WAFCON finals, and the occasion proved too big for Beldine Odemba’s side, who were making just their second appearance at the tournament after a decade away from the continental stage.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Kenya actually threatened first. Just five minutes in, Tereza Engesha rattled the crossbar after Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina had squandered a chance at the other end. But the promising start didn’t last.

Morocco settled into their rhythm and took control from the 19th minute, when Sakina Ouzraoui finished off a flowing move to open the scoring.

Maryame Atiq doubled the lead nine minutes later, before Ibtissam Jraidi struck twice in quick succession, first in the 31st minute, then just two minutes into the second half, to put the result beyond doubt.

Kenya had their moments in between, with Valerie Nekesa’s inviting cross going begging when Eglay Mukhwana failed to find the target, but they could never really threaten a way back into the contest.

Palace agree deal for Villarreal winger Pino
CECAFA Executive Director Auka Gecheo suspended
Over 300 international journalist covered Morocco Earthquake
Ex Harambee Stars Skipper Victor Wanyama, quits football

Coach Odemba turned to her bench after the break, sending on four fresh faces in Mercy Airo, Shirlene Opisa, Euphrasier Shilwatso and Airin Madalina in search of a response.

Morocco, for their part, made changes of their own and comfortably saw out the win in front of their home crowd.

The defeat leaves Kenya bottom of Group A, with work to do heading into a crucial clash against Senegal on Thursday, a side also chasing their first points after they lost 2-0 to Algeria in Sunday’s opener.

Morocco, meanwhile, sit top of the group on goal difference, level on points with Algeria.

Kenya, EU more trade opportunities
Kenya Police and KDF win national boxing championship
Kipyegon remains hopeful of a strong comeback after missing the Breaking4 record
All set for Special Needs Schools Sports event in Nakuru
Familiar athletes dominate the All African Games trials at Nyayo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Team Kenya kitted out ahead of World Athletics U-20 Championships
Next Article Tusker suffer opening defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KCB Edge rivals Kabras in Prinsloo, make dream start to SportPesa National 7s Circuit title Defence
Rugby Sports
Kenyan sprinters Sapato and Khawel eye podium finish in USA
Athletics Sports
DPP roots for technology to strengthen criminal justice system
Technology
Tusker suffer opening defeat to Al Hilal in CECAFA Kagame Cup
Football Sports

You May also Like

RugbySports

It’s do Or die for Shujaa in battle for return IRB Circuit

AthleticsSports

Omanyala lit up 7th Absa Kip Keino Classic with a 9.96 PB

Boniface Mwangi
International News

US ‘deeply concerned’ over activists’ treatment in Tanzania

Sports

Saliba set for extended absence after back injury at World Cup

Show More