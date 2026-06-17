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Toy Story 5 targets $275M record-breaking global debut

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
The film has earned a 93% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes—strong, though the lowest in the franchise's history following Toy Story 3 (98%) and Toy Story 4 (97%).

Pixar’s beloved franchise is poised for its biggest opening ever as ‘Toy Story 5’ heads into theaters this week with a projected $275 million worldwide debut.

Industry trackers expect the film to pull in $140 million domestically across 4,425 theaters—making it the strongest domestic opening of 2026 and a franchise best. International markets are projected to contribute $135 million, with the film launching across approximately 87% of overseas territories, including China. Two major markets are opening later: Japan on July 3 and Germany on July 23.

The projected numbers would comfortably surpass the franchise’s previous record, set by 2019’s Toy Story 4, which opened to $120.9 million domestically and $249 million worldwide. Inside Out 2 still holds Pixar’s overall global record with $384 million, while Incredibles 2 leads domestic Pixar openings at $182.6 million.

Pre-sales have reached $25 million, placing the film ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Zootopia 2 at the same stage, though trailing Moana. The Juneteenth holiday this Friday is expected to boost opening day turnout, though its effect on Saturday holds remains uncertain.

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The fifth installment sees Jessie stepping into the lead role. Woody—now sporting a “dad paunch and bald spot”—returns to help after Jessie calls him for backup, as Bonnie is losing interest in her toys to a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). Directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, WALL-E), the film pits the toys against the threat of electronics taking over playtime.

The film has earned a 93% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes—strong, though the lowest in the franchise’s history following Toy Story 3 (98%) and Toy Story 4 (97%).

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Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19 in the US and UK. Japan follows on July 3, while Germany will have to wait until July 23.

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