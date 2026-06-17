Toy Story 5 targets $275M record-breaking global debut

Pixar’s beloved franchise is poised for its biggest opening ever as ‘Toy Story 5’ heads into theaters this week with a projected $275 million worldwide debut.

Industry trackers expect the film to pull in $140 million domestically across 4,425 theaters—making it the strongest domestic opening of 2026 and a franchise best. International markets are projected to contribute $135 million, with the film launching across approximately 87% of overseas territories, including China. Two major markets are opening later: Japan on July 3 and Germany on July 23.

The projected numbers would comfortably surpass the franchise’s previous record, set by 2019’s Toy Story 4, which opened to $120.9 million domestically and $249 million worldwide. Inside Out 2 still holds Pixar’s overall global record with $384 million, while Incredibles 2 leads domestic Pixar openings at $182.6 million.

Pre-sales have reached $25 million, placing the film ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Zootopia 2 at the same stage, though trailing Moana. The Juneteenth holiday this Friday is expected to boost opening day turnout, though its effect on Saturday holds remains uncertain.

The fifth installment sees Jessie stepping into the lead role. Woody—now sporting a “dad paunch and bald spot”—returns to help after Jessie calls him for backup, as Bonnie is losing interest in her toys to a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). Directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, WALL-E), the film pits the toys against the threat of electronics taking over playtime.

The film has earned a 93% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes—strong, though the lowest in the franchise’s history following Toy Story 3 (98%) and Toy Story 4 (97%).

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19 in the US and UK. Japan follows on July 3, while Germany will have to wait until July 23.