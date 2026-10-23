French Embassy hosts Chef Sacko culinary tasting for Nairobi travellers

Air France’s signature in-flight menu by Michelin-starred Chef Mory Sacko has earned strong praise from culinary experts, enthusiasts, and influencers after an exclusive tasting, offering a first-hand look at the culinary experience now available to Business Class passengers travelling between Nairobi and Paris.

Hosted at the French Embassy in Nairobi, guests were treated to an immersive culinary experience centred on Chef Sacko’s collaboration with Air France.

The event allowed them to sample selected dishes from the latest menu while learning more about the inspiration, ingredients and techniques behind the creations.

Chef Sacko, who carries Senegalese and Malian heritage, has established an international reputation for his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy.

His Paris restaurant, MoSuke, was awarded a Michelin star in 2020, shortly after opening, recognising his innovative interpretation of French and West African culinary traditions.

At the Nairobi tasting, guests were introduced to the thinking behind the dishes, learning how familiar African ingredients and culinary traditions can be reinterpreted through the techniques and refinement of French haute cuisine.

“Chef Sacko’s dishes genuinely bring together African flavours and culinary traditions with the techniques and refinement of French cuisine. It’s exciting to be part of the team bringing this unique culinary experience to Air France customers,” said Gilles Pommier, the Regional Executive Chef at Nas Servair, Air France-KLM’s lead catering partner in Kenya.

Among the dishes featured on Air France’s rotating menu are lamb shank confit with spices, alongside Provence-style jus with gnocci and gboma spinach, a traditional African eggplant species widely cultivated across East, West and Central Africa.

The menu comprises 12 original dishes created exclusively for Air France, spanning vegetarian, fish, red meat and poultry options.

The dishes are being introduced progressively, giving passengers travelling from Nairobi an opportunity to experience different expressions of Chef Sacko’s culinary style over time.

“The tasting allowed our guests to experience the story behind the menu rather than simply hear about it. Chef Sacko’s cuisine reflects the cultural connections that Air France seeks to celebrate across its network, bringing together French culinary excellence and the richness of African gastronomy,” said Joris Holtus, Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa at Air France-KLM.

The collaboration is part of Air France’s broader commitment to showcasing French gastronomy while working with renowned chefs to incorporate diverse culinary influences across its international network.