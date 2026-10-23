Lifestyle

French Embassy hosts Chef Sacko culinary tasting for Nairobi travellers

At the Nairobi tasting, guests were introduced to the thinking behind the dishes, learning how familiar African ingredients and culinary traditions can be reinterpreted through the techniques and refinement of French haute cuisine.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Nas Servair Regional Executive Chef, Gilles Pommier (right), explains dishes from Air France’s Mory Sacko menu to (L-R) Air France-KLM Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Joris Holtus; French Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Wadid Benaabou; and Air France-KLM Commercial Director, Stephanie Spelle, during a tasting event in Nairobi

Air France’s signature in-flight menu by Michelin-starred Chef Mory Sacko has earned strong praise from culinary experts, enthusiasts, and influencers after an exclusive tasting, offering a first-hand look at the culinary experience now available to Business Class passengers travelling between Nairobi and Paris.

Hosted at the French Embassy in Nairobi, guests were treated to an immersive culinary experience centred on Chef Sacko’s collaboration with Air France.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The event allowed them to sample selected dishes from the latest menu while learning more about the inspiration, ingredients and techniques behind the creations.

Chef Sacko, who carries Senegalese and Malian heritage, has established an international reputation for his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy.

His Paris restaurant, MoSuke, was awarded a Michelin star in 2020, shortly after opening, recognising his innovative interpretation of French and West African culinary traditions.

At the Nairobi tasting, guests were introduced to the thinking behind the dishes, learning how familiar African ingredients and culinary traditions can be reinterpreted through the techniques and refinement of French haute cuisine.

Miss Earth Kenya director calls for action beyond environmental awareness
New whisky makes its debut in the Kenyan market
Tourism board partners with luxury magazine Tatler to profile restaurants, hotels
Taste of Cape Town opens branch in Nairobi

“Chef Sacko’s dishes genuinely bring together African flavours and culinary traditions with the techniques and refinement of French cuisine. It’s exciting to be part of the team bringing this unique culinary experience to Air France customers,” said Gilles Pommier, the Regional Executive Chef at Nas Servair, Air France-KLM’s lead catering partner in Kenya.

Among the dishes featured on Air France’s rotating menu are lamb shank confit with spices, alongside Provence-style jus with gnocci and gboma spinach, a traditional African eggplant species widely cultivated across East, West and Central Africa.

File Photo: Chef Mory pictured with some of his signature dishes

The menu comprises 12 original dishes created exclusively for Air France, spanning vegetarian, fish, red meat and poultry options.

The dishes are being introduced progressively, giving passengers travelling from Nairobi an opportunity to experience different expressions of Chef Sacko’s culinary style over time.

“The tasting allowed our guests to experience the story behind the menu rather than simply hear about it. Chef Sacko’s cuisine reflects the cultural connections that Air France seeks to celebrate across its network, bringing together French culinary excellence and the richness of African gastronomy,” said Joris Holtus, Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa at Air France-KLM.

The collaboration is part of Air France’s broader commitment to showcasing French gastronomy while working with renowned chefs to incorporate diverse culinary influences across its international network.

Lake Nakuru National Park excluded from free entry on World Tourism Day
“Almost every sexually active adult will encounter HPV ”, Janet Mbugua warns
TikTok introduces in-app mental health support for Kenyans
Kenya Tourism Board joins Africa PR Week as lead destination partner
Multicultural display as the Lamu Cultural Festival hosts its opening night
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Barclays cutting 5,000 jobs as it increases reliance on AI
Next Article Mudavadi urges Africa to shift from technology consumption to innovation leadership
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Dockworkers caution against politicizing Lamu Dangote refinery
Business Local Business
NCIC urges political restraint as 2027 election campaigns gather pace
Local News
War on drugs: Police seize hundreds of bhang rolls in Kiambu, Kirinyaga
County News
Koome: Public trust in Judiciary must be earned through everyday justice
Local News

You May also Like

Lifestyle

Pan-Asian cuisine gains ground in Nairobi’s foodie scene

Lifestyle

Opinion: Reducing food waste starts with how we buy meat

Entertainment

Stephanie Kiragu: From father’s kitchen to fine dining

Entertainment

How to order a car for your safari to the National park

Show More