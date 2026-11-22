Miss Universe Kenya Jean Ojiro wowed Kenyans during her presentation of a national-inspired costume at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

Instead of the usual Maasai-inspired design that often features in Kenya’s international cultural representation, Ms Ojiro chose to walk in an outfit inspired by the pink flamingos often associated with the Rift Valley region.

The outfit attracted widespread praise across Kenyan social media, prompting Ms Ojiro to comment on the reception.

“I’m so glad that you guys love the costume as much as I do,” she wrote in a social media post after the national costume showcase.

She also revealed that the outfit presented some challenges during the competition, particularly its elaborate headpiece and wig.

“This headpiece with wig combo almost took me out. They were so heavy. I could barely walk,” she said, adding that the costume arrived only a few days before her departure, leaving her with limited time to practise walking in it.

“I hadn’t walked in the costume before cause it came two days-ish to my departure so I only wore it when shooting and eh eh eh. But we did it,” she added.

While Maasai culture remains an important part of Kenya’s heritage, the flamingo-inspired design highlights another aspect of the country’s identity: its remarkable wildlife and natural landscapes, which often go overlooked at events such as Miss Universe.

Lake Nakuru, located in the Rift Valley, is internationally recognised for its birdlife and has historically attracted large numbers of flamingos, creating the striking pink spectacle that has made it one of Kenya’s most recognisable tourist destinations.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, a January 2006 survey recorded more than 1.3 million flamingos at Lake Nakuru. By January 2025, the number had fallen to approximately 500, illustrating how environmental changes have affected their traditional feeding grounds.

Jean was crowned Miss Universe Kenya in July after emerging from a pool of more than 500 contestants and has since attracted attention for her runway performances, fashion choices and engaging personality.

The 75th Miss Universe competition is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the grand finale scheduled for November 24. Ojiro is hoping to become the first Kenyan to win the international crown.