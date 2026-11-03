President Ruto mourns former Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki

President William Ruto has paid tribute to retired Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki, the former Attorney-General and President of the Court of Appeal, who passed away on Tuesday morning. The Head of State described him as an accomplished jurist whose service helped shape Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions.

In a message of condolence, President Ruto recognised Justice Kariuki’s contribution to strengthening the country’s justice system, noting that his distinguished career spanned several key positions within the legal and judicial establishment.

Ruto particularly highlighted his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped advance the professional development of judicial officers.

“We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions,” Ruto said.

The President further acknowledged the late jurist’s role in building institutional capacity within the Judiciary, particularly through judicial training and professional development.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. We stand with them in mourning this great loss and honouring a life of distinguished service to our nation,” said the President in his condolence message.

Justice Kariuki was appointed a Judge of the High Court in 2003, before being elevated to the Court of Appeal, where he subsequently became its first President in 2013. He served in this capacity until 2018, when he was appointed the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya.