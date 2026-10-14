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Fuel shocker as EPRA raise petrol prices by Ks 12.93 per litre

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | File

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a sharp increase in fuel prices owing to the increase in prices of imported fuels.

The latest review by the authority shows that effective October 15, 2026, a litre of super petro will go up by Ksh 12.93 while that of diese will rise by Ksh 9.90.

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Kerosen users have been slapped with the highest increase as the commodity is set to increase by Ksh 28.49 per litre.

According to EPRA, the price adjustments are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax on petroleum products which the government adopted in April this year to cushion consumers from elevated prices brought due to the tension in the Middle East.

EPRA says during the review cycle, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 11.81% from $874.26 per cubic metre in August 2026 to $S977.55 per cubic metre in September 2026.

On the other hand, diesel increased by 11.32% from $957.05 per cubic metre to $1065.38 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 9.41% from $1,003.87 per cubic metre to $1,098.31 per cubic metre over the same period.

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Effective midnight, the maximum retail price for a litre of super petrol will increase to Ksh 226.96, diesel Ksh 227.76 and kerosene Ksh 219.87.

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