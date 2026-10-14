Gov’t targets digital equipment for all public Junior Schools by April 2027

The Government is targeting April 2027 to equip all public junior schools in Kenya with digital learning equipment, building on a programme that has so far reached 10,382 schools and trained more than 64,000 teachers.

The target featured during President William Ruto’s development tour of the North Rift on its third day, when education infrastructure and digital learning formed part of wider development engagements in Trans Nzoia County.

The national programme includes interactive smart boards and laptops intended to integrate information and communication technology into classroom teaching and learning. The Government says the initiative is aimed at preparing learners for a digital world by expanding access to technology and digital educational resources.

The 10,382 schools already equipped represent progress towards the April 2027 deadline. However, the announcement did not specify the total number of public junior schools nationally or the number still awaiting equipment.

Teacher training is a key component of the rollout, with more than 64,000 teachers reportedly trained. The effectiveness of the programme will depend on how well teachers integrate the technology into lessons, the availability of relevant digital content and whether schools can maintain and use the equipment consistently.

Reliable electricity is also essential to the initiative. Schools need dependable power to operate and charge devices, while maintenance and technical support are necessary to keep the equipment functional.

During the Trans Nzoia engagements, President Ruto commissioned a 27-classroom tuition block at Kiminini Comprehensive School, highlighting investment in physical education infrastructure alongside the national digital learning programme.

The education initiatives are part of a broader development agenda covering roads, electricity connectivity, markets and housing.

In Cherangany Constituency, the President launched construction of the 27.5-kilometre Mwaita–Bwage–Makutano–Kapsara–Minex–Aruba–Kesogon road, valued at Ksh 1.7 billion.

In Kiminini, he launched the first phase of the Kiminini–Mitoto–Ndalu–Brigadier road, with Ksh 500 million allocated to the initial phase and a further Ksh 1 billion pledged for completion. The Government also says it is investing Ksh 7 billion in the expansion of the Maili Tisa–Kitale Road.

Across Trans Nzoia, the stated road investment programme stands at KSh18 billion and targets 270 kilometres of roads.

Electricity connectivity was another focus of the tour. In Cherangany, the Government flagged off a Ksh 171 million project targeting 2,147 homes, while a separate Ksh 922 million project is expected to connect 8,792 homes across the county.

The Government also highlighted KSh17 billion in investments in affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels, including KSh1.5 billion allocated to 15 modern markets.

During the visit, President Ruto inspected Kiminini Modern Market, a KSh181 million project reported to be 50 per cent complete and scheduled for completion in December 2026. The facility is expected to accommodate 500 traders.

The President also called on Kenyans to embrace the rallying message “Usawa Ni Sawa”, linking it to his administration’s stated commitment to ensuring that every region has an equal opportunity to prosper.

“We call on every Kenyan to embrace our rallying call, Usawa Ni Sawa, as we work together to transform our nation and ensure every region has an equal opportunity to prosper,” he said.

The message accompanied a series of development announcements covering different sectors and stages of implementation. While some projects have been launched or inspected, others involve funding commitments and national targets.

For the digital learning programme, the key milestone will be whether all public junior schools receive the equipment by April 2027 and whether teachers can use it effectively to support learning.

Ultimately, progress will depend not simply on the number of schools equipped, but also on reliable electricity, functional devices, teacher preparedness and the consistent use of technology in classrooms.