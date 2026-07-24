Funeral of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer to be broadcast to fans online

Fans around the world will be able to watch a celebration of life service for Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler in an online broadcast.

The singer died “unexpectedly” on 8 July, aged 75, at a hospital in Portugal, “as a result of the illness that she was being treated for”, her family said.

The service for family and invited guests will be held at St Mary’s Church, Swansea, on 17 August, and will be live-streamed on the star’s official website.

The cortege will then travel to her hometown of Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, travelling through the village, an update on the website said.

Fans will also be able to watch the service on television screens outside the church, the update said.

Before that, her coffin will be brought to her Mumbles home on 15 August at, with people invited to “pay their respects” by lining Newton Road.

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins – also known for hits including “Holding Out For A Hero” and “Here She Comes” – is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.

Oscar-winning actress and Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones led the tributes to Bonnie Tyler earlier this month, saying her heart was “broken” with the news that “our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away”.

The Prince of Wales described Tyler as a “proud Welsh icon” and Sir Cliff Richard said he was mourning “another wonderful friend gone too soon”.

In May, Tyler was placed into an induced coma after having emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

Last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained “very unwell and in intensive care”.

Total Eclipse of the Heart, her biggest hit, topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

In doing so, she became the first Welsh person to score a number one hit in the US.