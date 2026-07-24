Music

Funeral of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer to be broadcast to fans online

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins - also known for hits including "Holding Out For A Hero" and "Here She Comes" - is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Fans around the world will be able to watch a celebration of life service for Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler in an online broadcast.

The singer died “unexpectedly” on 8 July, aged 75, at a hospital in Portugal, “as a result of the illness that she was being treated for”, her family said.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The service for family and invited guests will be held at St Mary’s Church, Swansea, on 17 August, and will be live-streamed on the star’s official website.

The cortege will then travel to her hometown of Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, travelling through the village, an update on the website said.

Fans will also be able to watch the service on television screens outside the church, the update said.

Before that, her coffin will be brought to her Mumbles home on 15 August at, with people invited to “pay their respects” by lining Newton Road.

Clive Davis: the starmaker who shaped modern music
Bien to perform at biggest Afrobeats Festival
Ssaru, Scar Mkadinali release music video for “Tension”
Kalondu Musyimi joins KBC Club 1 Extra

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins – also known for hits including “Holding Out For A Hero” and “Here She Comes” – is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.

Oscar-winning actress and Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones led the tributes to Bonnie Tyler earlier this month, saying her heart was “broken” with the news that “our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away”.

The Prince of Wales described Tyler as a “proud Welsh icon” and Sir Cliff Richard said he was mourning “another wonderful friend gone too soon”.

In May, Tyler was placed into an induced coma after having emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

Last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained “very unwell and in intensive care”.

Total Eclipse of the Heart, her biggest hit, topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

In doing so, she became the first Welsh person to score a number one hit in the US.

Nviiri, Maandy, Ssaru feature on new track ‘One by One’
Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira, BTS for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
Taylor Swift fans pay Ksh. 3232 for garbage from outside wedding
Kenny G lands in Nairobi ahead of ‘one-night only’ show
Crystal Asige hosts intimate listening party for new music
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World Athletics U-20 Championships:Cheptoo and Chepng’eno, aim to reclaim Kenya’s 3000msc title
Next Article Google fined €890m by EU for favouring its own apps over rivals
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Thumaita Tea Factory gets Ksh 28M from government for upgrade 
Business Local Business
Winners crowned as 2026 IPSC Level III Handgun and Pistol Caliber Carbine Championship held
Sports
Lemarkoko: Kenya’s Mangrove challenge is bigger than a world record
County News NEWS
Wanga welcomes Sharon Otieno murder verdict, says justice has been served
Local News

You May also Like

EntertainmentMusic

Musicians back out of concerts for US 250th anniversary

Entertainment

Lady JayDee releases new single to celebrate 25th anniversary

Entertainment

Nigerian Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti takes a look inward

EntertainmentMusic

Juanita Tunu signs with UMG East Africa

Show More