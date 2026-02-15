Gachagua mobilizes Nairobi, popularizes DCP ahead of 2027 elections

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led a series of public engagements in Nairobi’s Roysambu Constituency on Sunday, promoting his newly formed Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and the United Opposition coalition in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Addressing residents, Gachagua explained that he established the new party following his forced exit from the Deputy President’s office, which he characterized as a betrayal due to his significant role in electing the current administration led by President William Ruto.

“I made a mistake and I ask for your forgiveness; I went to a wedding in someone else’s car (UDA). When we arrived at the river, we were told to get out. Now we have become wise and built our own vehicle to seek power, the DCP,” he stated.

He expressed confidence in the potential of his political party in the upcoming elections, asserting that it will provide stronger and more accountable leadership if entrusted with power by the Kenyan people.

“It is clear, like day and night, that on August 10, 2027, we shall triumph,” he declared.

Gachagua urged Nairobi residents to support DCP candidates for various elective positions, including the gubernatorial race, which the party plans to contest directly. He revealed that discussions are ongoing with partners in the opposition coalition to coordinate candidates for other positions to maximize their chances of success.

“In Nairobi, we must present a DCP candidate for the governorship. For the other positions, such as the Senate, Woman Representative, and Members of Parliament, we will consult with Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and others to agree on our strategy,” he said.

He vowed to campaign against the incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of betrayal.

“Governor Sakaja has betrayed the people of Nairobi. He must go home. He came to me in tears asking for help. I assisted him and urged the people of Mount Kenya to vote for him here in Nairobi, and they did. Once he secured the position, he turned against us and harmed business owners,” he charged.

Regarding Mombasa, Gachagua announced that Mohamed Ali, the current Nyali MP, will be the opposition’s candidate for the gubernatorial seat, as agreed within the coalition.

“In Mombasa, we want to have our own governor. Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, I, and others will discuss and agree on which party our candidate will use —whether it will be DCP, Wiper, or another we agree on. The candidate is a strong young man called Mohamed Ali—Jicho Pevu,” he announced.

At the same time, Gachagua expressed disappointment over the slow progress in the investigation of the Witima Church attack. He stated that the United Opposition will meet with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Monday to demand updates and ensure accountability.

Gachagua emphasized the sanctity of places of worship and condemned attacks on religious institutions, labeling such acts as terrorism.