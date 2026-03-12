Local News

1 dead, 10 injured after students fall into septic tank at Kapsabet School

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

One student has died and ten others are receiving treatment at Kapsabet County Referral Hospital after falling into a disused septic tank at Kapsabet School for the Deaf on Thursday.

The incident occurred as the learners watched a motorcade of President William Ruto passing by the school.

The students reportedly fell into the septic tank while gathering near the school grounds.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba visited the victims at the hospital to offer support and assess their condition.

President Ruto was in Nandi County on a development tour, where he attended the Kapsabet Girls Thanksgiving and Kapsabet Boys Centenary celebrations.

He also inaugurated key projects, including the Chesumei and Emgwen affordable housing projects and the Kapsabet modern market.

