President Ruto hands over keys to new homeowners in Emgwen

President William Samoei Ruto Thursday, commissioned the Emgwen Boma Yangu Estate in Nandi County paving the way for occupation of the houses.

120 new homeowners received their keys while the sale of the remaining 100 units continues via the Boma Yangu portal http://www.bomayangu.go.ke

President Ruto said the Affordable Housing Programme has accelerated growth in 111 constituencies through provision of decent housing for the people, as well as providing employment for the youth and women.

“At every corner of our country, the defining feature is the Affordable Housing Project. Some people said we will not build, others said we will hand over the houses to prominent people but here we are, the beneficiaries are local people, businessmen and businesswomen.”

Of the 120 beneficiaries, 5 are people with disabilities. Paul Koech Limo had his leg amputated after an accident in 2009. He says he registered on Boma Yangu in 2023 and started saving in 2024.

He is now a proud owner of a two-bedroom unit, which he intends to move into immediately.

“I am grateful to God, where I live, accessing a toilet is a challenge due to my condition. I now have a self-contained housing unit with a toilet; it has constant electricity and running water. This is a game changer especially for people with disabilities,” he says.

Josephine Chekemboi, an office administrator at Kapsabet Referral Hospital, couldn’t hold back her tears. For her the proximity to town and the security in the area were huge motivations when she registered to own a two-bedroom unit.

“I have lived with disability for most of my life, commuting to work has been a challenge especially during rainy seasons. I am a living testimony that home ownership is real. I thank the President for this programme and am grateful for the opportunity to own a unit,” she said.

Bethuel Limo, a resident of Kapsabet and a father of two echoes her sentiments.

Bethuel has been disabled since birth. “I was living in a one-bedroom house, in a place where we share a toilet. As for water and electricity, they weren’t guaranteed. I look forward to moving into my new home. This realization, once I complete paying the monthly installments, and receive a sectional title is a great motivation for me.”

“As a young man, I urge the youth to invest in Affordable Housing, it’s the easiest way to become a homeowner at a young age. This is a long-term investment and if God enables me, I will buy another unit for my wife,” said an elated Limo.

During his tour of duty in Nandi County, the President laid the foundation stone for the Boma Yangu Chesumei Affordable Housing Project, as he reiterated the Government’s commitment to provide access to affordable homes within the county while creating further employment opportunities for the local communities.

The development will provide another 1,166 housing units to the growing town of Kapsabet and will also have a community center, basketball pitch, a garbage receptacle as well as 52 shops for the residents to do business.