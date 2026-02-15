Police say probe into Witima church attack ongoing, urge witnesses to record statements

The National Police Service (NPS) says that investigations into last month’s attack at Witima Church are ongoing and urges individuals with important information to formally record their statements to accelerate the investigation and facilitate potential prosecutions.

In a statement from the Office of the Inspector General on Sunday, the NPS says it initiated an inquiry immediately after receiving reports of the incident.

“Officers have recorded statements, reviewed available footage, and analysed intelligence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents and to identify any individuals responsible,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

He noted that while preliminary inquiries have been conducted based on publicly available information, and that comprehensive investigations rely on structured evidence gathering.

Nyaga emphasized the importance of public cooperation, stating that actionable leads from members of the public would significantly hasten the process. He encouraged anyone with information that could help uncover the truth to come forward.

“As with all criminal investigations, the success and speed of the process depend significantly on formal reporting, detailed witness accounts, and the cooperation of complainants and members of the public,” Nyaga added.

He urged anyone with relevant knowledge of the incident to visit the nearest police station and assist the investigating officers.

Reiterating its commitment, the NPS stressed that all security matters, regardless of their political, social, or religious context, are handled with impartiality and strict adherence to the law.