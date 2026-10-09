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Ghana approves formal application to join BRICS

The government seeks to expand economic partnerships, attract investment and strengthen industrial development through cooperation with BRICS countries

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Ghana’s government has approved plans to formally apply for BRICS membership as part of a strategy to accelerate economic development, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced.

Ablakwa confirmed that the Cabinet of President John Dramani Mahama had authorised the move, with preparations under way to submit the application and seek support from existing BRICS members, as reported by Ghana News Agency, a TV BRICS partner.

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According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, the proposed membership would support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda by creating opportunities for investment, job creation, industrialisation and greater value addition to the country’s natural resources.

The minister stressed that cooperation with BRICS would complement Ghana’s existing international partnerships while expanding its development options.

“BRICS offers us that opportunity to have options in development,” he explained.

Ablakwa identified India, Brazil and China as important economic partners. He noted that trade between Ghana and India had more than doubled, rising from approximately US$3 billion in 2024 to around US$7 billion.

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The government also intends to use closer cooperation with BRICS countries to develop domestic processing industries and increase the economic benefits derived from Ghana’s natural resources.

“We want to add value to the natural resources that we have. And we want to work with partners who have the same shared history and shared commitments,” Ablakwa said.

Ghana has already sought India’s assistance with its proposed accession. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who was visiting Accra, expressed support for Ghana’s aspirations while emphasising that membership decisions require collective consideration by BRICS countries.

“Obviously, this is an issue of collective consideration. So we have to see how that goes forward,” Jaishankar noted.

Ghana’s planned application reflects its intention to strengthen economic cooperation with emerging economies and broaden its participation in international development initiatives.

Courtesy/TV BRICS

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