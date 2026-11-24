The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has disagreed with the court of arbitration for sports (CAS) decision on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, which restored Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of nations champions.

FRMF has expressed its protest over the failure by CAS to consider any of their pleas.

FRMF is concerned by the legal consequences arising from practices that tainted the proceedings and called into question the integrity and credibility of the decision, particularly following confirmation that contact had taken place between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation, 48 hours before the decision was announced.

The Moroccan football federation criticized CAS ruling it failed to align with the approach established by the recent decisions of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) concerning players who leave the field of play without the referee’s permission, as well as the resulting responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions.

FRM has vowed to challenge the CAS ruling.

“Consequently, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to pursue all necessary legal proceedings to challenge the CAS decision.”read part of the FRMF statement

CAS upheld the Senegalese football federation appeal in its entirety reversing the Confederation of African Football appeal committee which had announced Morocco as champions with a 3-0 win after Senegal forfeited the January 18th 2026 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

Here is the Summary on concerns raised by FRMF

1. A dangerous precedent for world football-The CAS ruling risks normalising the act of walking off the pitch as a means of putting pressure on referees.

The recent Tunisia–Libya match, during which Tunisian players walked off the pitch before returning, illustrates that this risk is no longer merely theoretical.

What will prevent other teams from adopting similar behaviour in future FIFA World Cup or UEFA Champions League matches?

2. Refereeing authority must not undermine the authority of the regulations

A referee’s decision to resume a match should not absolve a team of its responsibility for walking off the pitch.

Protecting the referee’s authority should not come at the expense of enforcing competition regulations.

3. A decision seemingly at odds with the direction taken by FIFA and IFAB

At FIFA’s proposal, IFAB amended the Laws of the Game specifically to address such behaviour.

Although these new provisions were introduced after the AFCON final, the CAS ruling appears to run counter to the international football authorities’ efforts to strengthen sporting discipline.