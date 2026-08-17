Kenya, Korea explore AI-driven digital transformation of museums

Kenya and Korea are exploring stronger cooperation in museums, heritage, creative industries, women’s empowerment and child protection, Gender, Culture and Children Services CS Hanna Wendot Cheptumo has said.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya, Kang Hyung-Shik, on Monday, Cheptumo said the discussions focused on the digital transformation of Kenya’s museums and heritage institutions, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to digitise, document, preserve and manage heritage collections.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cultural exchange, creative industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing to strengthen Kenya’s creative economy.

“We explored how AI and emerging technologies can support the digital documentation, preservation and management of heritage collections, while creating more interactive, accessible and immersive visitor experiences,” said the CS.

“We also discussed opportunities for cultural exchange and creative industry collaboration, including knowledge and skills exchange that can strengthen Kenya’s creative economy,” she added.

On women and children, the discussions explored cooperation in women’s empowerment, child protection, child online safety, children and conservation, exchange programmes, and parenting and family-support initiatives.