TechnologyTechnology

Kenya, Korea explore AI-driven digital transformation of museums

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
1 Min Read
Gender, Culture and Children Services CS Hanna Wendot Cheptumo held talks with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya, Kang Hyung-Shik on strengthening Kenya–Korea cooperation, particularly in museums, heritage and creative industries.

Kenya and Korea are exploring stronger cooperation in museums, heritage, creative industries, women’s empowerment and child protection, Gender, Culture and Children Services CS Hanna Wendot Cheptumo has said.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya, Kang Hyung-Shik, on Monday, Cheptumo said the discussions focused on the digital transformation of Kenya’s museums and heritage institutions, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to digitise, document, preserve and manage heritage collections.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The two sides also explored opportunities for cultural exchange, creative industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing to strengthen Kenya’s creative economy.

“We explored how AI and emerging technologies can support the digital documentation, preservation and management of heritage collections, while creating more interactive, accessible and immersive visitor experiences,” said the CS.

“We also discussed opportunities for cultural exchange and creative industry collaboration, including knowledge and skills exchange that can strengthen Kenya’s creative economy,” she added.

On women and children, the discussions explored cooperation in women’s empowerment, child protection, child online safety, children and conservation, exchange programmes, and parenting and family-support initiatives.

CS Machogu stresses AI potential in bridging educational gaps
Regulator sues Musk to force testimony in X probe
Harmonization of policies to accelerate ICT investments in Africa
Tech revolution ends long waits for National ID Cards

 

 

 

 

Machakos youth to benefit from new technology-driven employment partnership
Six African ICT ministers to attend Connected Africa Summit in Nairobi
Kenya leads African innovation at global GIS Excellence Awards in San Diego
Report on malaria vaccine trials return positive results
Report: 68pc of Kenyan SMEs to invest in contactless payments
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rwandan Environment PS Fidèle Bingwa calls for resilience building amidst climate change impacts
Next Article Two dead in Riverside Drive crash involving Range Rover, motorcycle
- Advertisement -
Latest News
“Probably my last year”: Ronaldo drops clearest retirement hint 
Football Sports
Morocco adopts legal framework for stray animals ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup
Football Sports
Barcelona complete double  swoop, agree Rodri deal and sign Cancelo on a free transfer
Football Sports
Wanga: Poor Homa Bay roads reflect historical marginalisation of Western Kenya
Local News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya bids to host Mobile World Congress 2025

Technology

Gebeya unveils plan to empower 100 thriving marketplaces in East Africa and Beyond!

BusinessTechnology

Onafriq, Alviere partner in cross-border payment solution

BusinessLocal Business

Security agencies reveal how cybercriminals target retired civil servants

Show More