Somali national charged over fraudulent acquisition of Kenyan identity documents

A Somali national has been charged with four offences relating to the fraudulent acquisition and use of Kenyan identity documents.

Khalid Ali Tahir was arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts on Thursday, November 12, following his arrest at the airport on October 27, 2026, as he attempted to travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Investigations by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with Immigration and Citizen Services, established grounds for his prosecution over the alleged fraud.

Tahir faced charges of being unlawfully present in Kenya, knowingly presenting an identity card containing false entries with intent to deceive, and making false declarations to obtain a Kenyan passport and a temporary permit.

He denied all four charges and was granted a bond of Ksh 400,000. The court also required him to provide two Kenyan contact persons, each with a letter from their respective area chief.

The court further directed him to surrender any passport in his possession and ordered that a stop order be placed on the documents.

The case will be mentioned for pre-trial on November 25, 2026.

The DCI says it remains committed to protecting the integrity of Kenya’s identity documents through investigations and prosecution of individuals involved in the fraudulent acquisition or misuse of government documents.