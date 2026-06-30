Gor Mahia Sharpen Kagame Cup Ambitions Against Rwandan Powerhouse

FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been invited to take part in the 2026 Rayon Sports Day celebrations in Rwanda.

The Kenyan giants are set to use the occasion as a key gauge of their readiness ahead of this year’s Kagame Cup.

The event is scheduled for 17 August at the iconic Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, where K’Ogalo will face Rwandan powerhouse Rayon Sports in what promises to be a high-profile friendly fixture. The match offers the Kenyan champions a valuable opportunity to test their squad against quality continental opposition before the Kagame Cup gets underway.

Mozzart Bet Cup finalists Kenya Police FC have also secured a place in this year’s competition, giving Kenya double representation at the regional showpiece. The law enforcers made their CECAFA Kagame Cup debut last year in Tanzania but were eliminated during the group stage, and will be hoping for a much-improved showing this time round.

For Gor Mahia’s technical bench, the Kigali assignment provides a chance to assess fitness levels, tactical cohesion, and squad depth in a competitive environment. Rayon Sports, one of Rwanda’s most successful and well-supported clubs, are expected to field a strong side, giving K’Ogalo a genuine measure of where they stand ahead of the regional showpiece.

The invitation also underscores Gor Mahia’s growing reputation across the region, with Rayon Sports keen to mark their special day with a fixture against one of East and Central Africa’s most decorated clubs. The historic Amahoro Stadium, a venue steeped in footballing significance in Kigali, is expected to draw a strong crowd for the occasion.

Kenya Police, meanwhile, will be keen to build on the experience gained from their maiden continental outing, with the club’s technical bench expected to address the shortcomings that saw them bow out early in Tanzania.

As preparations intensify for both Kenyan sides, the Kagame Cup is shaping up as a significant test of the country’s club football depth on the regional stage.