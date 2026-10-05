Government begins review of Tata Chemicals Magadi compliance

A comprehensive review of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited’s compliance with the requirements that led to the suspension of its operations has commenced, paving the way for a decision on the company’s future.

Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai inaugurated a joint technical committee workshop on Monday. This committee comprises representatives from State Departments, government agencies, and technical experts, tasked with assessing the company’s compliance status.

The committee will meticulously examine each outstanding issue, determine the extent to which the company has addressed them, and identify any remaining areas requiring action.

The review will encompass the company’s adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, as well as its environmental, community, land, and mineral development obligations.

Furthermore, the review will evaluate the progress made by Tata Chemicals Magadi in addressing concerns raised by the National Government, the Kajiado County Government, the Magadi community, and other affected stakeholders.

The government stated that this exercise aims to provide an objective and evidence-based assessment of the company’s compliance before any decision is made regarding its operations.

The review seeks to ascertain whether the issues that led to the suspension have been adequately resolved and what further measures, if any, may be necessary.

Upon completion of its work, the technical committee will prepare a comprehensive report detailing its findings, recommendations, and proposed course of action. The report will then be submitted to Hassan Ali Joho, the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, to inform the government’s decision on the future of Tata Chemicals Magadi’s operations.