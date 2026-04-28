Zero-tariff deal to unlock Kenya’s export growth, trade opportunities in China, envoy says

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, has stated that Kenya stands to unlock numerous trade opportunities and expand its exports following China’s decision to implement zero-tariff treatment.

According to Ambassador Guo, the latest policy from Beijing represents a transformative opportunity for economic development and deeper bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a symposium in Nairobi, jointly organised by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy, Ambassador Guo described the zero-tariff arrangement as a significant milestone in enhancing China-Kenya economic and trade cooperation. She noted that it would increase the competitiveness of Kenyan goods in the Chinese market by lowering institutional trade costs.

“From a strategic perspective, China is the first developing country and major economy to adopt such a policy, demonstrating its responsibility as a major power. It is expected to lead Global South cooperation and international collaboration,” she explained.

She emphasised that the initiative extends beyond mere tariff removal, noting that it is a development-oriented policy aimed at supporting Africa’s broader economic transformation.

“From a development perspective, this is a practical action by China to support Africa’s industrialisation, agricultural modernisation, and regional integration, which will contribute to industrial development, employment growth, and enhance Kenya’s capacity for self-development,” she said.

The zero-tariff treatment is part of a broader framework announced by Xi Jinping, under which China will extend duty-free access to 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing, starting in May 2026.

Under the deal, Kenya has secured market access for up to 98 per cent of tariff lines through an early harvest arrangement, positioning it as one of the key beneficiaries.

Kenyan officials welcomed the initiative, highlighting its immediate and long-term economic implications.

Jane Makori, the Deputy Director General for Asia and Pacific Directorate in the State Department of Foreign Affairs, described the agreement as “another milestone in Kenya-China relations,” noting that it presents “tremendous opportunities for Kenyan agricultural exports,” particularly in tea, coffee, flowers, nuts, and aquatic products.

“Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Kenya’s economy, and the Chinese market offers tremendous opportunities,” Makori stated, also pointing to emerging prospects beyond agriculture, including manufacturing, agro-processing, renewable energy, digital trade, and industrial value chains.

“I believe this agreement is very important for us, and we are pleased to have negotiated it. We thank His Excellency the President of China for the announcement,” she said.

“You can see we have taken further steps to ensure that as China extends this offer to support us, we will ensure that the ratification of the agreement is completed and that both the pronouncement will comply with World Trade Organization rules and requirements,” Makori explained.

Amid the optimism, Ambassador Guo cautioned that realising the full benefits of the zero-tariff policy will depend on Kenya’s ability to address structural and operational constraints.

She highlighted persistent bottlenecks in logistics, customs clearance, and regulatory compliance, noting that non-tariff factors continue to restrict trade facilitation.

She also pointed out that many small and medium enterprises may lack understanding of export procedures, while others face challenges related to product quality, supply chain organisation, and branding.

“How to strengthen capacity building, improve infrastructure, and enhance customs clearance facilitation has become a key focus,” she said.

To bridge these gaps, the ambassador proposed a series of measures aimed at enabling Kenya to fully leverage the new trade framework.

She called for the expedited completion of market access procedures, urging Kenyan authorities to prioritise negotiations on quarantine and inspection protocols to fast-track exports.

“This is the prerequisite and foundation for benefiting from the zero-tariff policy,” she noted, recommending a shift from “potentially exportable” to “actually exportable” products.

On regulatory compliance, she stressed the need for Kenyan exporters to secure the necessary certifications.

“It is hoped that the Kenyan side will maintain close coordination with Chinese customs and enhance policy outreach for enterprises in Kenya, so as to help more eligible companies complete registration as soon as possible,” she said.

Improving product quality and standards was identified as another critical pillar. Ambassador Guo highlighted the stringent requirements of the Chinese market, particularly in food safety and traceability, urging Kenyan producers to align with international and Chinese standards while increasing value addition.

She further advocated for deeper industrial cooperation, encouraging partnerships between Kenyan and Chinese firms to enhance production capacity, transfer technology, and build efficient supply chains. This approach, she noted, would shift the relationship from a purely trade-driven model to one anchored in industrial synergy and long-term development.

The ambassador also urged Kenyan businesses to leverage international trade platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the Canton Fair to increase visibility and connect with buyers. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of branding, encouraging enterprises to “tell compelling Kenya stories” to strengthen market recognition and consumer appeal.

Guo said that making the zero-tariff policy translate into tangible, visible, and accessible benefits for the people of both sides will define the success of the latest phase of China-Kenya economic cooperation.