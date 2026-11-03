Government discharges five Ebola patients as 46 contacts exit quarantine

Five patients being treated for the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak have been discharged, while 46 additional contacts have completed monitoring and been released from quarantine.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health noted that the five male patients, two from Kenyatta National Hospital and three from Nairobi Hospital, had completed treatment and tested negative for the virus.

“Further, 46 more contacts who have completed their monitoring and are in good health have been released from quarantine and reunited with their families, in addition to the twenty contacts who returned home on 25th October 2026,” read the statement.

MoH disclosed that the remaining 52 contacts are expected to be released by 11th November 2026, on completing 21 days since their last exposure adding that contacts who complete this quarantine period without developing any symptoms cannot transmit the disease and pose no risk to anyone.

“Every patient and contact goes home only after meeting a strict public health criterion and will receive psychosocial support from our multi-disciplinary team of health experts,” Dr. Amoth said.

“We ask families, employers, neighbours and communities to welcome them home warmly, treat them with respect, dignity and compassion and shun stigma.”

According to Dr. Amoth the total number of confirmed cases remains nine, with two deaths, giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 22.2%, adding that no new case has been recorded since 19th October 2026.

“All the confirmed cases belong to a single cluster linked to the first imported case, and there is no community transmission of the disease,” he added.

He said the remaining two patients, one each at KNH and the Nairobi Hospital, continue to receive treatment and will be released upon meeting the established discharge criteria.

“These milestones bring us closer to the end of the outbreak but are not the end itself. Once our final patient has recovered or been laid to rest with full dignity and care, Kenya will begin a 42-day countdown, and the outbreak will be declared over only if no new case is recorded in that period. Until then, heightened surveillance continues without pause,” he said.

Travel restrictions

The ministry acknowledged travel measures recently announced by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait concerning travel involving Kenya.

“The Ministry is aware of the recent travel measures announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait in relation to travel into or outside the country,” Dr. Amoth said.

He said the government would continue to rely on scientific evidence and the International Health Regulations (2005), which require public health measures affecting international travel to be proportionate and evidence-based.

“Kenya remains open for business, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings. The Ministry continues to appeal to anyone experiencing any symptoms suggestive of Ebola to come forward and seek medical evaluation immediately.”

Kenya has shared outbreak data with the two countries through International Health Regulations channels and requested the public health justification for the measures, while diplomatic engagement continues.

The ministry maintained that Kenya remains open for business, with no domestic restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Surveillance remains in place

Despite the progress, the ministry cautioned that the outbreak cannot yet be declared over.

It said a 42-day countdown would begin once the final patient has recovered or been laid to rest, with the outbreak declared over only if no new case is recorded during that period.

Heightened surveillance will therefore continue as health authorities monitor the situation.

The ministry urged anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of Ebola to seek immediate medical attention, emphasising that early treatment is critical to survival and preventing further transmission.

Members of the public can call the toll-free number 719 or send an alert through the Ministry of Health’s WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.

The ministry said continued vigilance and cooperation from the public remain essential to bringing the outbreak to an end.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/kenya-seeks-review-of-travel-restrictions-by-saudi-arabia-kuwait/