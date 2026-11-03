Kenya seeks review of travel restrictions by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

Kenya has asked Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to review and lift travel restrictions imposed on Kenyan travellers following the country’s response to a recent reported Ebola cases.

The request was made during a high level meeting between senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and representatives from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Speaking during the meeting, Director General for Political Affairs, Amb. Josephat Maikara expressed Kenya’s concern over the decision to suspend arrivals, citing Kenya’s compliance with the respective guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

While reaffirming the strong ties between Kenya and both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, Amb. Maikara requested a review and lifting of the restrictions.

He further noted that, through prompt efforts, Kenya has successfully contained the outbreak, with no new cases reported since 19th October 2026.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Chargé d’Affaires of the State of Kuwait agreed to convey the concerns of Kenya to their respective governments and coordinate technical meetings between their health authorities and Kenya’s Ministry of Health, with a view to reviewing the suspension.

Also in attendance were Amb. Dennis Mburu, Deputy DG for Africa Affairs, along with Sora Katelo, Director of the Middle East Directorate, Saad Abdullah Al Nofaia, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kenya, and Sami Talal Alenezi, Chargé d’Affaires of the State of Kuwait to Kenya.