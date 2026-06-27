Kenya records 53pc growth in registered pharmaceutical premises

Kenya’s pharmaceutical sector has recorded significant growth over the past eight years, reflecting increased investment in healthcare services and improved access to pharmaceutical care across the country.

According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), the number of registered pharmaceutical premises has increased by 53 percent, rising from 6,852 in 2018 to 10,497 as of June 23, 2026.

The country’s pharmaceutical workforce has also expanded considerably, with the number of licensed pharmacy professionals growing by 70 percent from 9,031 in 2018 to 15,397.

The increase is expected to strengthen access to safe, quality and effective pharmaceutical services for Kenyans.

The milestones were highlighted during the PPB Regulatory Engagement Forum held alongside the 46th Annual Scientific Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya.

At the same time, access to safe, quality and effective medicines through regulatory excellence has been strengthened.

As of 23 June 2026, 7,255 pharmaceutical products are eligible for importation or local manufacture, with 76% of retained products meeting market requirements.

The board has also reduced marketing authorization backlogs by over 80%, improving efficiency while safeguarding product quality and patient safety.