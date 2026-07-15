Government unveils plans to tackle youth unemployment, skills mismatch

The Government has unveiled three policy frameworks aimed at addressing youth unemployment and bridging the skills gap as part of efforts to prepare Kenyans for an evolving labour market.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua launched the National Strategy on Green Skills and Jobs in Kenya, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Policy, and the National Strategy for the Transformation of the Informal Economy during the opening of the fourth edition of the Skill Up Africa Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) as Kenya marked World Youth Skills Day.

The two-day summit, organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, was held under the theme “Future Skills, Innovation and Opportunity for Kenya’s Youth.”

Mutua said the new frameworks will support the development of a skilled workforce by promoting green jobs, expanding digital employment opportunities and improving livelihoods in the informal sector.

He noted that the changing nature of work requires young people to embrace continuous learning and adapt to emerging technologies.

“The competition today is not about knowledge or information. It is about how you are able to sift through all the information available and use it to enhance yourself,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government is strengthening industrial attachments, internships and labour mobility programmes to increase access to employment and ensure graduates acquire practical workplace experience.

Defending the labour mobility programme, Mutua said overseas employment offers young people an opportunity to gain international exposure and skills that can contribute to national development.

“Jobs are not just created. Industries have to grow and absorb people. In the meantime, we bridge that gap by sending people overseas to work. They gain skills and come back to help develop our nation,” he said.

He urged employers to expand internship and apprenticeship opportunities, saying collaboration between government and the private sector is critical to creating jobs and addressing skills mismatch.

Mutua challenged young people to invest in their personal growth through discipline, innovation and lifelong learning.

“Nobody owes you anything. The race is yours to run. It doesn’t matter who your father or mother is or where you come from; you can make it if you work hard and build your skills,” he said.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya Dr. Garry Conille called for stronger partnerships between governments, employers and development agencies to ensure skills training leads to decent work. He also advocated recognition of competencies gained outside formal education to improve opportunities for workers in the informal economy.

Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime said the government is working with industry to align training with labour market needs.

He added that plans are underway to establish incubation hubs in learning institutions to help young innovators refine business ideas before joining the job market.

The summit brought together policymakers, employers, educators, development partners and young innovators to explore solutions that will enhance employability, entrepreneurship and workforce competitiveness.