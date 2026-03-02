National Assembly forms Ad Hoc Committee to organise farewell for Johana Ng’eno

The National Assembly has constituted an Ad Hoc parliamentary committee to coordinate funeral arrangements for the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno.

In a communication dated February 28, 2026, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula announced the formation of the Funeral Planning Committee following the demise of the legislator on Saturday.

The Speaker said the committee has been tasked with working closely with the family to organise and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late lawmaker.

“I have appointed you to the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Funeral Planning Committee to support and liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late Ng’eno,” the Speaker stated in the letter addressed to members of the team.

The committee will be chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly with Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri serving as the vice-chairperson.

Other members appointed to the team are Senators David Wafula Wakoli (Bungoma), Wakili Hillary Sigei (Bomet) and Oketch Eddy Gicheru (Migori) as well as MPs Julius Sunkuli (Kilgoris), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Brighton Yegon (Konoin) , Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githuguri), Kitilai Ole Ntutu (Narok South), Rebecca Tonkei (Narok North), Kakai Bisau (Kimilili), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East) and Victor Koech (Chepalungu). A representative of the family will also sit on the committee to ensure close coordination with relatives of the deceased.

Speaker Wetang’ula further disclosed that the Clerk of the National Assembly has already appointed a secretariat to support the committee. The secretariat will provide administrative services, organise and coordinate all necessary arrangements and oversee dissemination of information relating to the funeral programme.

The Speaker copied the communication to the Speaker of the Senate, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Clerk of the Senate, underscoring the bicameral nature of the arrangements and the national significance of the late legislator’s passing.

Crash details

Ng’eno, who was serving his third term as MP for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, died in a helicopter crash near Chepkieb Forest in Mosop.

The helicopter, registration 5Y-D5B, went down Saturday at 4:45 pm in the Chepkieb area.

According to eyewitnesses the pilot was forced to land near Chepkieb Forest in Mosop due to bad weather and briefly interacted with some of them as he assessed the situation.

After a short while, he attempted to take off again, but the helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly thereafter.

The MP was travelling with members of his team to Mara Rianta to console two families who lost their sons after they were swept away by the raging waters of the Mara River on Sunday night.

Among those who perished alongside the MP include the pilot, George Were from Nyakach, Kisumu, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forester and the MP’s bodyguard, Nick Koskei, the MP’s photographer, Carlos Keter, a high school teacher from Emurua Dikirr and Wycliffe Rono, an employee of Narok County government.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has since launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Until his untimely demise, Ng’eno served with distinction as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues across the political divide, with leaders describing him as a bold debater and a committed representative of his constituents.

Details of the funeral programme are expected to be announced by the committee in consultation with the family in the coming days.

