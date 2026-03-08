Governor Achani launches distribution of Ksh400M bursary cheques

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has launched the distribution of bursary cheques worth Ksh400 million under the ‘Elimu Ni Sasa Innitiative at Ukunda Showground in Ukunda Ward, Msambweni Sub-County.

The programme targets to support the education of 17,790 secondary school and university students, particularly those from vulnerable families, drawn from all the 20 wards in Kwale County.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Achani said the initiative aims to ensure that no child from Kwale is denied access to education due to lack of school fees.

“Education remains the most powerful tool for transforming lives. As a county government, we are committed to ensuring that every child in Kwale has an opportunity to learn, pursue their dreams and build a better future regardless of their background,” said Achani.

The governor further revealed that since the establishment of the bursary Innitiative in 2013, it has supported the education of over 16,000 secondary school students and 6,000 university students across the county.

Achani also thanked President William Ruto for supporting the continued role of devolved units in facilitating education funding, noting that many students had been left uncertain after the bursary programme was temporarily halted earlier last year by the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

In a circular, Nyakang’o barred counties from issuing bursaries to primary and secondary schools and universities, stating that such allocations were not clearly provided for in law.

Kwale County has increased its education allocation from Ksh400 million to Ksh500 million to cater for the rising number of students seeking financial support.

Bongwe Gombato Ward MCA Tumaini Mwachaunga, assured residents of continued collaboration between the county government and the Kwale County Assembly to ensure the bursary programme achieves its goal of supporting students from needy families.

Residents of Kwale County, led by Anna Njeri from Ukunda Ward, welcomed the initiative, saying it will ease the burden of school fees and prevent students from being sent home due to fee arrears.

“We were very worried about the future of our children’s education after the bursary programme was stopped. Many families here struggle financially, and this support from the county government has restored our hope,” said Njeri

As the distribution exercise continues, students have been encouraged to remain focused on their studies and use the opportunity to improve their lives and that of their families.

Present were Deputy government spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga,Political Advisor Mshenga Ruga,CEC Water Hemed Mwabudzo, Chief Officer Education Juma Nzao,Chief Officer Water Badru Shikeli,Chief Officer Roads and Public Works Salim Zimbu, Nominated MCA Judy Kengo,Women Rep Aspirant Bibi Masha among other senior county officials.