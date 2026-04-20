County NewsNEWS

Why Busia residents want Busaa brewing legalised

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Veteran journalist Kennedy Epalat (Left) presents a petition to Snr Sergeant at Arms, Oroni Patrick in Busia

Residents, traders, and cultural stakeholders have formally petitioned the Busia County Assembly to legalise, regulate, and protect busaa brewing, citing its deep cultural roots and economic value.

Veteran journalist Kennedy Epalat, who presented the petition, said he is ready to defend it on behalf of residents.

Speaking after handing over the document to Senior Sergeant-at-Arms Oroni Patrick, Epalat urged Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to act swiftly.

He noted that many Kenyans cross into Uganda to consume busaa, where it is legal under regulated hours, and proposed a similar framework in Busia to curb informal trade and retain economic benefits locally.

Cultural Backbone and Economic Lifeline

The petition describes busaa—a traditional fermented drink made from maize and millet—as a cornerstone of social life in Western Kenya, adding that it plays a central role in ceremonies such as marriages, initiation rites, dispute resolution, and communal gatherings.

China’s top legislator calls for high-level development of innovative strategic partnership with Switzerland
Chinese President calls for staying on the path of vision for greater development
Iran rules out new nuclear talks until attacks stop
Kenyans in Germany showcase culture in Frankfurt

Petitioners argue that thousands of households, especially women and youth, rely on the brewing and sale of busaa for income. However, the sector operates largely informally, exposing participants to legal uncertainty and enforcement challenges.

“Despite its importance, busaa brewing remains poorly regulated and often criminalised, exposing brewers to harassment, exploitation, and unsafe practices,” the petition states.

Legal Gaps and Safety Concerns

While acknowledging national laws like the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010, the petitioners argue that such frameworks do not adequately address traditional brews. They also reference the outdated Busaa Act 1997, which has since been overtaken by broader alcohol regulations.

The absence of a clear county framework, they say, has contributed to unsafe brewing practices, including the use of harmful additives, while also leading to significant revenue losses for the county.

Citing the Constitution of Kenya 2010—particularly Article 11 on cultural heritage and devolved functions under the Fourth Schedule—the petitioners maintain that county governments have both the authority and obligation to regulate traditional brews responsibly.

Key Proposals in the Petition

The petition outlines several recommendations aimed at transforming the sector, including the enactment of a county law recognising busaa as a legitimate economic activity, the introduction of a simplified and affordable licensing system and the establishment of clear hygiene and safety standards.

Other proposals include the creation of designated consumption zones, training programs for brewers to improve production practices, protection of licensed brewers from harassment, fair taxation mechanisms to boost county revenue, promotion of busaa as a cultural and tourism product and potential impact.

Observers say that if adopted, the proposals could formalise the sector, improve public health standards, and unlock economic opportunities through job creation and increased county revenue.

The Busia County Assembly is expected to review the petition in line with its standing orders and may recommend legislative or policy action.

If passed, Busia could set a precedent for other counties by establishing a comprehensive legal framework tailored specifically to traditional brews—balancing cultural preservation with modern regulatory standards.

 

Winners of First Lady Mazingira Awards to be feted 10th October
Kenya to vet afresh recruitment agencies following deal with Germany
Kenyans asked to embrace released convicts
WHO warns of dangerous escalation of attacks on health care in Sudan
Kuccps extends deadline for inter-institutional transfers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sharon Lokedi successfully defends her Boston Marathon title
Next Article Kenya Pipeline and KCB storm Africa Women’s Volleyball club championship Semis
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya Pipeline and KCB storm Africa Women’s Volleyball club championship Semis
Sports VolleyBall
Sharon Lokedi successfully defends her Boston Marathon title
Athletics Sports
John Korir shatters course record to defend Boston Marathon title
Athletics Sports
Students dilemma as TVET Authority shuts down all KIM campuses
Business Local Business

You May also Like

AfricaCounty News

African Union unveils statue of Julius Nyerere

International NewsLocal News

Ruto, Uhuru, Obasanjo lead mourners at Raila Odinga’s funeral service

Local NewsNEWS

Health CS lauds treasury for releasing funds to NHIF

International News

Xi Jinping’s address at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO

Show More