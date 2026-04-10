Governors tell off Gachugua for ‘lecturing’ Ruto in public

A section of Governors have told off former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for ‘disrespecting and lecturing’ the Head of State William Ruto.

The Governors who included Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir) Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Abdi Guyo (Isiolo), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and Mahmood Mohamed (Marsabit) accused Gachagua of belittling the office of the President by ‘lecturing’ him in front of the public.

Speaking in Buuri constituency in Meru county during burial of COG CEO Mary Mwiti’s mother, they asked Gachagua to exercise political ‘tolerance and maturity’ despite his political differences with President Ruto.

Governor Waiguru said Mt. Kenya region will continue to rally behind President Ruto’s re-election.

Waiguru said the region will not leave President Ruto’s government for the opposition because it has no clear agenda for the people.

“We will stay inside government and will not leave to go to opposition, like his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto should be allowed to complete his two terms,” she said.

She asked politicians to stop fence sitting and declare their political stand ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Kirinyaga Governor accused some politicians of ‘blowing hot and cold’ instead of showing their constituents the direction.

Her counterpart Muthomi Njuki, said it’s unacceptable for any leader to ‘lecture’ the President despite their political differences saying this amounts to sowing seeds of discord.

“You cannot lecture the President when he is sitted next to you, show respect for the office he holds. Lecturing the President added no value to the individuals. If you are former, you still left as former even after that,” Muthomi said in reference to Gachagua’s sentiments during the burial ceremony of former Ol-Karau MP David Kiaraho.

On his part, Wajir Governor said Gachagua and his allies had gained nothing out of his ‘unwarranted’ public attacks on President Ruto warning that this could set a bad precedent for the nation as the country heads to elections.

“The presidency is the symbol of unity for the country and we must respect the office at all times despite our differences, when you disrespect the Presidency, you disrespect yourself,” he said.

Governor Kang’ata asked politicians to tone done political rhetoric and work for the people since elections were only16 months away.

Governors Wanga, Guyo and Mahmood kept away from politics instead asking Kenyans to keep peace.