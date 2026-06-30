Local BusinessLocal News

Govt steps in to clear 60,000 bags of Mwea rice before new harvest

KNTC will purchase locally produced rice held by cooperatives, with deliveries set to continue until mid-August.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) will buy more than 60,000 bags of Mwea rice held by farmers as part of a Government intervention to clear stocks, ease storage pressure and improve farmers’ cash flow.

The exercise, being undertaken jointly by KNTC, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) and farmers’ cooperatives, comes as farmers prepare for another harvest while thousands of bags from the previous season remain in storage awaiting buyers.

Speaking during an inspection tour in Mwea, AFA Acting Director General Calistus Kundu said the Government was committed to ensuring farmers have a reliable market for their produce as the country works to increase local rice production.

KNTC Managing Director Lucy Anangwe who led the exercise said the corporation has committed to purchasing all locally produced rice currently held by cooperatives, with deliveries expected to continue until mid-August.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The rice will later be distributed to public institutions across the country.

“We are here to assess the situation on the ground and reassure farmers that the Government remains committed to supporting the marketing of locally produced rice. KNTC is fully committed to mopping up the rice produced by farmers,” Anangwe said.

PS Korir wants Govt to firmly deal with protests
SHA has blocked Ksh 10.6 billion in fraudulent claims – CEO Mwangangi
Brussels airlines to resume direct flights to Nairobi
Ruto hails progress of 750km Isiolo–Wajir–Mandera Road as game-changer for Northern Kenya

The Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society, which represents more than 80 per cent of rice farmers in the region, currently holds more than 30,000 bags in storage and expects an additional 25,000 bags during the third crop season.

Self-help groups are also holding more than 15,000 bags, bringing the total volume targeted under the programme to more than 70,000 bags.

To fast-track the purchase and processing of the rice, KNTC and the cooperative have agreed on a schedule of at least two truckloads daily, while the milling plant will introduce a third shift to increase output to 56 tonnes of milled rice per day.

The additional shift is expected to create more employment opportunities while speeding up the clearance of stored stocks.

Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society Chief Executive Officer Anthony Waweru said delayed marketing had affected payments to farmers but expressed confidence the new arrangement would restore normal operations.

“We had expected to pay farmers earlier, but marketing challenges delayed the process. With KNTC now taking up the rice, we expect to clear the current stock within a month and begin paying farmers by July 20,” Waweru said.

Kenya, Uganda to deepen tourism cooperation
Residents want camel herders evicted from Garissa County
Requiem service: Bodies of Nandi chopper crash victims airlifted to Emurua Dikirr
Eng. Nathaniel Matalanga makes history as first African president of World Council of Civil Engineers
Kindiki urges Kenyans to back environmental conservation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Africa urged to scale agricultural innovations to boost food security
Next Article Gor Mahia Sharpen Kagame Cup Ambitions Against Rwandan Powerhouse
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Krop takes 5000m silver as Serem bags steeplechase bronze in Paris Diamond League
Athletics Sports
Let us build trust in our government and institutions, says Mudavadi
Local News
Isiolo governor race: Warsu clan endorses former PS Liban
County News
Gor Mahia Sharpen Kagame Cup Ambitions Against Rwandan Powerhouse
Football Sports

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

January inflation rate rises to 3.3pc

BusinessLocal Business

Costly fuel pushes inflation rate to 4.1pc in July

Local NewsNEWS

Former Jubilee Party MPs pledge to support Ruto’s administration

BusinessLocal News

Gov’t to break ground on Rironi-Mau Summit highway in August

Show More