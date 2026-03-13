Two arrested over stolen mobile phone syndicate in Runda

Two suspects believed to be masterminds behind a thriving black-market network dealing in stolen mobile phones in the Githogoro area of Runda have been arrested.

The arrests followed a late-night operation after detectives received credible and actionable intelligence regarding a syndicate involved in receiving and trading stolen mobile devices.

Officers from the DCI Operations Action Team (OAT), in collaboration with DCI Gigiri and officers from Runda Police Station, descended on a shop operating under the name “E7 Cosmetics” in Githogoro. The premises were suspected to be a covert hub for the illegal trade.

Upon arrival, the officers found two adult males, Tobias Oduor and Nickson Indasia, inside who identified themselves as the proprietors of the business. A subsequent search of the premises uncovered a staggering cache of suspected stolen electronic devices.

The haul included 65 serviceable mobile phones, 7 laptops, and 52 dismantled assorted mobile phones, strongly pointing to an operation where stolen gadgets were either resold or stripped for parts.

When confronted and interrogated about the recovered items, the suspects were unable to provide any credible or satisfactory explanation regarding the ownership or source of the electronics, further heightening suspicions that the premises served as a conduit for the disposal of stolen property.

One of the recovered mobile phones was positively identified as a device that had earlier been violently snatched from a victim at the Ruaka stage by unknown assailants.

The phone was found actively being used by one of the suspects and has since been conclusively identified by its rightful owner, who is a resident of Ruaka.

“The discovery has provided investigators with a crucial link between the suspects and a wider network of mobile phone theft incidents reported within the area”, the DCI said.

All the recovered exhibits have since been carefully documented and secured through a formal inventory process as investigations continue to unravel the full extent of the suspected criminal network.

Meanwhile, the two suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court to face appropriate charges.