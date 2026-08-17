Gunners fire early warning shot, crash Man City in Community Shield

A new season, a new order. Arsenal put down a marker for the campaign ahead with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, and the manner of the win said as much as the scoreline.

This was Enzo Maresca’s first competitive game in charge of Manchester City, the club’s first fixture of the post-Pep Guardiola era after a decade defined by his dominance. It could hardly have started worse.

Riccardo Calafiori needed just 23 seconds to break through a City defence that looked disorganised, latching onto a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly and finishing calmly past his fellow Italian, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Several of the world’s biggest names on both sides had spent their summer at international tournaments and started the afternoon among the substitutes, with both managers choosing caution over star power in the opening exchanges. Arsenal, however, didn’t need their heaviest hitters to make the early running.

One player who did catch the eye from the first whistle was new signing Christos Tzolis. The Greek forward looked lively and direct all afternoon, and his cross was involved in the buildup that led to Kai Havertz forcing Donnarumma into an error for Arsenal’s second shortly before the half-hour mark.

Arsenal’s rout was completed early in the second half when captain and eventual player of the match Martin Ødegaard added a third, capping a near-perfect afternoon in Wales.

For Maresca, it was a bruising introduction to English football’s spotlight. For Arsenal, the win offered something more than silverware: a statement that last season’s title triumph was no fluke, and that the changing of the guard at City might open a door they intend to walk straight through.