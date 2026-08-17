Cameroon crowned WAFCON champions for the first time, Malawi’s fairytale debut ends in final heartbreak

Cameroon are champions of Africa for the first time in their history, beating tournament debutants Malawi 3-0 in Sunday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lionesses settled the contest inside the first half, with Marie Ngah Manga scoring twice on either side of a goal from Naomi Eto. Malawi were unable to respond, and Cameroon managed the second half with control to seal a historic win.

It was Cameroon’s fourth appearance in a WAFCON final, having lost previous deciders in 1991, 2004, 2014 and 2016. Their path to the trophy this year was far from smooth.

Cameroon only made the 16-team tournament after initially failing to qualify, earning a place when the competition was expanded. They then edged past Nigeria in the quarter-finals before needing a penalty shootout to beat host nation Morocco in the semi-finals, with goalkeeper Michaely Bihina the hero after saving three spot-kicks.

For Malawi, simply reaching the final was a landmark achievement. Playing at their first-ever WAFCON, the Scorchers were driven throughout by sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, who between them were involved in the vast majority of the team’s goals across the tournament.

Malawi eliminated both Nigeria and Ghana on their run to the final, then overcame Algeria in the semi-finals. Beyond the runners-up medal, their achievement carries even greater significance: Malawi’s run to the final also secured qualification for their first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Individual honours followed Cameroon’s triumph. Midfielder Monique Ngock was named Player of the Tournament, while goalkeeper Michaely Bihina picked up the award for the competition’s best goalkeeper following her heroics in the knockout rounds.

Golden Boot, however, went the other way: Temwa Chawinga finished as top scorer with five goals and two assists, edging out fellow forwards on the tiebreaker despite her side’s final defeat.

Cameroon’s win makes them only the fourth different nation to lift the WAFCON trophy, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa in the tournament’s history.