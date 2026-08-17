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SUPKEM backs Kenya beyond 2030 development plan

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) is calling on their faithful to fully participate in discussions over the newly launched national vision of ‘Beyond 2030 initiative’.

Last week President William Ruto called for a national conversation among the citizens and organized groups that will help craft a long-term national development plan that will succeed the Vision 2030.

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The Vision 2030 sought to transform Kenya into a newly industrializing, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all citizens by 2030 in a clean and secure environment.

Vision 2030 is anchored on Economic, Social and Political pillars supported by foundational enablers like infrastructure, macroeconomic stability, and human resource development to transform the country into an industrialized nation.

The proposed vision championed by the National Government will seek answers for the kind of country future generations will inherit.

SUPKEM National Chairman Hassan Ole Naado says the religious umbrella organization fully supports ‘Beyond Vision 2030’ and will participate in the national dialogue both as individuals and organized groups.

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Ole Naado called on all the political actors to stop partisan political posturing and opposing the initiative noting that the development of the country takes precedence over the focus on ‘political competition and electoral cycles.

He said the country could achieve significant political and socio-economic transformation within a generation if the new long-term development blueprint is followed through and insulated from electoral pressures.

The Muslim cleric said often long-term development requires a multi-sectoral approach focused on economic stabilization, sustainable infrastructure development, human capital, and robust institutional governance.

“A resilient socio-economic growth depends on inputs from public, private and community stakeholders,” he said.

He went on: “We warn all the political actors not to play games with the lives of the people and support the Beyond 2030 initiative for the wellbeing of the citizenry.”

Speaking in Mombasa Ole Naado called on the political elite to Mombasa,the temptation to politicize the development initiative that seeks to carry forward the legacy of flagship projects under the Vision 2030.

Kenya’s long-term development driven by the foundational Vision 2030 blueprint launched in 2008 is now expanding into a post-2030 strategic national conversation.

“The beyond 2030 initiative must not be seen as a political tool for electoral competition but a new vision to carry the country forward beyond 2030,” he said.

The religious leader said the Muslim community has suffered decades of marginalization and discrimination and views the ‘Beyond Vision 2030’ as a definitive platform to correct all historical imbalances in the country.

He said Muslims will use the new framework to demand fairness in state resource allocations and regional development.

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