Half a million TikTok videos removed for violating guidelines in Kenya

According to a report released by social media platform TikTok, 580,000 videos posted from Kenya were removed for violating the platform’s safety guidelines between July 2025 and September 2025.

Further, data says that 99.7 per cent of the videos were taken down before anyone reported them, and 94.6 per cent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

The report, released as part of TikTok’s Q3 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, is meant to highlight the platform’s ongoing commitment to creating a safe digital space for its users.

This has been achieved through the company’s “continued investment in AI moderation technologies, a record 91% of this violative content is now removed via automated technologies, ensuring consistency and speed” the report says.

Live creators have also been affected by these changes. Around 90,000 Live sessions in Kenya were interrupted during the same period for breaching guidelines, representing about 1 per cent of all Live streams.

Globally, the scale of moderation is even more striking. Over 204 million videos were removed in Q3 2025, accounting for about 0.7 per cent of all uploads.

In 2026, TikTok says it has taken down about 118 million fake accounts and 22 million accounts globally, suspected of belonging to children under 13, in a bid to maintain the app’s integrity.

“By integrating advanced automated moderation technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals, this ensures swift and consistent enforcement of content that violates its Community Guidelines,” TikTok says. “This approach is vital in ensuring that we provide a safe platform for our community, as we uphold our policies against harmful content, including misinformation, hate speech, and other violations.”

The report comes as Kenya continues to advance a national data governance framework through the National Data Governance Policy so as to treat data as a national asset and strengthen how data is collected, shared and protected across sectors.

The policy aims to address fragmented legal frameworks and set standards for data sharing, transparency, human-centric governance and protection against risks posed by AI and automated systems.