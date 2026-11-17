Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to begin early preparations for the 2027 General Election to ensure political party disputes are resolved efficiently and independently.

Koome said the Tribunal must strengthen its capacity, improve case management and enhance the quality of its decisions ahead of the elections, when disputes arising from party nominations and internal party processes are likely to increase.

Speaking on Tuesday during the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed Ad Hoc Members of the Tribunal in Nairobi, the Chief Justice said timely resolution of disputes will be critical in maintaining public confidence in the country’s electoral justice system.

Koome underscored the critical role of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) in safeguarding Kenya’s constitutional democracy, noting that the integrity of elections begins with how political parties conduct their internal affairs, undertake nominations, resolve disagreements and uphold the rights of their members.

She hailed the tribunal for hearing and determining 314 disputes during the pre-election period during the 2022 electoral cycle.

The Chief Justice attributed the performance to the deployment of 18 Ad Hoc Members, decentralisation of operations through eight panels across seven stations, and adoption of technology, including electronic filing, a Case Tracking System and virtual hearings.

Koome urged the Tribunal to build on the gains through enhanced training, sustained decentralisation and improved institutional preparedness ahead of the next General Election.

She also emphasised the need for decisions that are timely, legally sound and supported by effective remedies.

The Chief Justice further urged political parties to strengthen their internal dispute resolution mechanisms, while calling for closer coordination among institutions involved in electoral dispute resolution to avoid uncertainty in the execution of their mandates.

She tasked the Registrar of Tribunals, working with the PPDT, the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Kenya Judiciary Academy, with developing a comprehensive 2027 readiness plan covering training, staffing, technology, regional operations, public communication and performance standards.

Koome cautioned the newly appointed members against political interference and external influence, noting that their responsibility requires independence, impartiality and integrity.

She urged them to be guided by the Constitution, the law and evidence when determining disputes, particularly in the politically charged environment surrounding elections.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal handles disputes between political party members, between parties and their members, disputes involving different political parties, independent candidates and political parties, as well as disagreements arising from coalition agreements.