Lawyer Mbobu murder: Police inspector Sang pleads not guilty

Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu in Sept 2025.

Sang, who Thursday appeared before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza is a key suspect in the murders of Mbobu and clinical psychologist Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

He has been remanded in custody pending the filing of a pre-bail report and the consolidation of his case with that of Rose Mbithe, her two children and two other police constables, who are also facing murder charges.