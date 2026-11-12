AthleticsSports

Seven Kenyan athletes return home from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Kenya lies 8th overall in the medal standings with 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Seven Kenyan athletes, among them five medalists, returned home on Wednesday night from the ongoing fourth edition of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal.

The contingent, accompanied by their officials, included three gold medalists and two silver medalists.

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Gold medalists at the games were Abigael Kosgei in the 2,000m steeplechase, Enock Tuitoek and Faith Rono both in the 3,000m, while Wesley Kipkech and Abigael Chepkirui won silver medals in the 2,000m steeplechase and 1,500m respectively.

The seven were part of Team Kenya, comprising 51 athletes who participated in the games being held on African soil for the first time.

Kenya lies 8th overall in the medal standings with 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

China leads the championship, which concludes on Friday, 13th November, having amassed 30 medals (16 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze).

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Japan is placed 2nd with 26 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze) while the Russian Federation is third with 8 gold, 4 silver, and two bronze medals.

Kenya is 8th overall with 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

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